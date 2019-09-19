Strength Athletes to Compete in San Clemente’s Carnival Colossal 

Staff

Southern California residents Chris Burke and Leifia Ingalls will be competing in San Clemente’s ultimate strength competition at the Carnival Colossal, Oct. 10-13, at Vista Hermosa Sports Park.

Both SoCal champions, as well as other athletes, are set to compete in a variety of record-breaking strength challenges.

Having recently returned from the IHGF Stones of Strength World Challenge, both Burke and Ingalls return with ground-breaking world records. Along with their newly claimed titles, both athletes will compete in record-breaking strength challenges, including “lifting cars, lifting a series of Atlas stones from 450-485 pounds onto 4-feet platforms, [and] pressing giant dumbbells weighing in from 150-200-plus pounds,” according to the press release.

The strength challenges will also be accompanied by the Celtic Classic Highland Games, featuring world-renowned athletes. All participating athletes will endure speed, strength, and endurance challenges in an effort to claim the title.

Carnival Colossal is a yearly festival put on by the Friends of San Clemente Foundation. The event will run from Thursday, Oct. 10 through Oct. 13. It is a family-friendly fair and event; games and other activities for guests of all ages will be available.

Burke and Ingalls will compete in strength challenges at Carnival Colossal on Oct.12-13. The event is free of charge to all spectators and guests. A pet parade will take place on Oct.12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All San Clemente residents will receive free admission upon arrival. Tickets booked now for rides can be discounted up to 75%, with each ticket selling for $1.25 per ride. Regular prices are $3.75-$5 per ride. For more information on Carnival Colossal, visit FriendsOfSanClemente.org or call 949.276.8866.