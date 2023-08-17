SUMMONS (Parentage – Custody and Support)

CITACION (Paternidad – Custodia y Manutencion)

NOTICE TO RESPONDENT (Name): Hugo Camargo

AVISO AL DEMANDADO (Nombre): Hugo Camargo

You have been sued. Read the information below and on the next page.

Lo han demandado. Lea la informacion a continuacion y en la pagina siguiente.

Petitioner’s name is: Rowena Bauzon

Nombre del demandante:Rowena Bauzon

CASE NUMBER (Numero de caso) :23P000108

You have 30 calendar days after this Summons and Petition are served on you to file a Response (form FL-120) at the court and have a copy served on the petitioner. A letter, phone call, or court appearance will not protect you.

If you do not file your Response on time, the court may make orders affecting your marriage or domestic partnership, your property, and custody of your children. You may be ordered to pay support and attorney fees and costs.

For legal advice, contact a lawyer immediately. Get help finding a lawyer at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courts.ca.gov/selfhelp), at the California Legal Services website (www.lawhelpca.org), or by contacting your local county bar association.

Usted tiene 30 días calendario después de que se le entreguen esta Citación y Petición para presentar una Respuesta (formulario FL-120) en la corte y recibir una copia al peticionario. Una carta, llamada telefónica o comparecencia ante el tribunal no lo protegerá.

Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, el tribunal puede dictar órdenes que afecten su matrimonio o pareja de hecho, sus bienes y la custodia de sus hijos. Es posible que se le ordene pagar los honorarios y costos de manutención y abogados.

Para obtener asesoramiento legal, póngase en contacto con un abogado inmediatamente. Obtenga ayuda para encontrar un abogado en el Centro de autoayuda en línea de los tribunales de California ( www.courts.ca.gov/selfhelp), en el sitio web de Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpca.org) o comunicándose con el colegio de abogados local de su condado.

NOTICE—RESTRAINING ORDERS ARE ON PAGE 2: These restraining orders are effective against both spouses or domestic partners until the petition is dismissed, a judgment is entered, or the court makes further orders. They are enforceable anywhere in California by any law enforcement officer who has received or seen a copy of them.

FEE WAIVER: If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the clerk for a fee waiver form. The court may order you to pay back all or part of the fees and costs that the court waived for you or the other party.

AVISO: LAS ÓRDENES DE RESTRICCIÓN ESTÁN EN LA PÁGINA 2: Estas órdenes de restricción son efectivas contra ambos cónyuges o parejas de hecho hasta que se desestime la petición, se dicte una sentencia o el tribunal dicte órdenes adicionales. Son exigibles en cualquier lugar de California por cualquier oficial de la ley que haya recibido o visto una copia de ellos.

EXENCIÓN DE TARIFAS: Si no puede pagar la tarifa de presentación, pídale al secretario un formulario de exención de tarifas. El tribunal puede ordenarle que pague la totalidad o parte de los honorarios y costos que el tribunal renunció para usted o la otra parte.

Starting immediately, you and every other party are restricted from removing from the state, or applying for, the minor child or children for whom this action seeks to establish a parent-child relationship or a custody order without the prior written consent of every other party or an order of the court.

This restraining order takes effect against the petitioner when he or she files the petition and against the respondent when he or she is personally served with the Summons and Petition OR when he or she waives and accepts service.

This restraining order remains in effect until the judgement is entered, the petition is dimissed, or the court makes other orders.

This order is enforeceable anywhere in California by any law enforcement officer who has received or seen a copy of it.

A partir de ahora, usted y todas las demás partes tienen restricciones para expulsar del estado, o solicitar, al hijo menor o niños para quienes esta acción busca establecer una relación padre-hijo o una orden de custodia sin el consentimiento previo por escrito de cualquier otra parte o una orden del tribunal.

Esta orden de restricción surte efecto contra el peticionario cuando presenta la petición y contra el demandado cuando se le notifica personalmente la citación y la petición O cuando renuncia y acepta la notificación.

Esta orden de restricción permanece en vigor hasta que se dicte la sentencia, se desestime la petición o el tribunal dicte otras órdenes.

Esta orden es previsible en cualquier lugar de California por cualquier oficial de la ley que haya recibido o visto una copia de ella.

The name and address of the court are (El nombre y la dirección del tribunal son): Orange County Superior Court, Family Law Operations
The name, address and telephone number of petitioner's attorney, or petitioner without an attorney, are (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del peticionario, o del peticionario sin abogado, son):