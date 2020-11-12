Sunrise Rotary Seeking Volunteers for Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive

Staff

The San Clemente Sunrise Rotary Club will host its annual Thanksgiving Food Drive over the next two weekends at the Ralphs on Camino De Los Mares, and it’s also looking for volunteers to help with the event.

“With COVID, we are afraid more families than ever will need our help, and (also due to COVID) we are both shorthanded, and down to just a single location,” Sunrise Rotary President Joe Leicht said in an email.

Those able to help can volunteer for the food drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 15, and Sunday, Nov. 15, at the Ralphs grocery store. Volunteers are also encouraged to continue helping the club’s food drive on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22, also from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunrise Rotary, Leicht said, will also hold a sorting party on the evening of Nov. 23 and a boxing party on Nov. 24.

Anyone with questions can reach out to Leicht at 949.415.4093.