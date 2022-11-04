SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Breeana Greenberg

Through the month of November, Orange County Board Supervisor Lisa Bartlett will sponsor pet adoptions at the Orange County Animal Care shelter.

Pet adoption fees will be waived and vaccination, antiparasitic treatment, spay/neuter and microchip fees will be covered, according to Bartlett’s office. Residents adopting pets will also receive a starter bag of pet food while supplies last and a certificate for a free vet exam.

“As an animal lover and proud owner of my cat, Misha, who I adopted from OC Animal Care, I strongly encourage anyone thinking of adding a four-legged friend to their family, to take advantage of this amazing opportunity,” said Bartlett, who represents the county’s Fifth District, including the cities of Dana Point, San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano.

“Join me at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 8 during the Board of Supervisors meeting, when OC Animal Care will showcase some of the adorable animals available for adoption,” Bartlett added in a press release. “We need to clear our shelter and find these pets their forever home.”

The OC Animal Shelter is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and until 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. Adoption hours are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Though walk-ins are welcome, OC Animal Care staff members recommend booking an appointment.

Bartlett will also sponsor a “Family ‘Fur-st’ Drive Thru Pet Food Pantry,” with free dog, cat, rabbit and bird food while supplies last. Pet owners will also receive a free collapsible water bowl.

The food pantry will run from 8-10 a.m. on Nov. 12 at OC Animal Care, located at 1630 Victoria Road, Tustin.

More info can be found at ocpetinfo.com. To book an appointment at the OC Animal Shelter, call 714.935.6848.

