To improve transparency and oversight over the redevelopment of Dana Point Harbor, Orange County Fifth District Board Supervisor Katrina Foley announced plans to create a harbor advisory committee during the Dana Point Civic Association’s monthly Coffee Chat on Friday, March 17.

The harbor advisory committee would comprise Foley and stakeholders such as a large and small merchant, a boater, two members of the public, ad hoc members including the Dana Point Harbor Partners, CEO Real Estate and a representative from public safety, according to Foley’s office.

Foley also announced that she would host a public town hall in April to gather more insight from community members, with plans to launch the committee after the Town Hall.

“My hope is that it is the beginning of what I would consider a more transparent process and beginning to answer some of the questions, and maybe we can find some solutions to some of these issues that are just really burdening you all,” Foley said.

Orange County Fifth District Board Supervisor Katrina Foley takes a question from a local boater and member of the group Save our Slips during the Dana Point Civic Association’s Coffee Chat at the Dana Point Harbor on March 17. Photo: Breeana Greenberg

In addition to improving transparency, the committee aims to increase engagement with Dana Point Harbor Partners and the public, combat misinformation about the redevelopment, create solutions to concerns voiced by the harbor community and identify opportunities for growth during the construction period.

Foley said she plans to host a minimum of two public meetings or town halls per year, as well as a minimum of two stakeholder roundtables with harbor stakeholders per year.

During the Coffee Chat last week, Foley also said that she would be adding a “Harbor Update” to her weekly newsletter that will provide updates on both the Dana Point and Newport Beach harbors.

In an email, Foley’s office added that the weekly newsletter will keep residents apprised of town halls and public meetings.