If it’s a gift for the surfer in your life you seek, look no further than some of these epic businesses in San Clemente, Dana Point

If you haven’t started your holiday shopping by the time you read this (like me), no worries. You don’t have to pay for expedited shipping on Amazon or roll up to Fashion Island to find that perfect gift.

As surf towns go, Dana Point and San Clemente are rich with small, local businesses, and if you’re looking for something for the surfer in your life, you’re stoked.

If you’re not sure what you’re looking for, start at any one of our amazing locally owned surf shops.

In Dana Point, take a dip into Killer Dana, Hobie, Infinity or Girls In the Curl. All of them offer a slightly different twist on how they merchandise their shops and are just a short drive apart.

For example, if it’s stoking out the groms in the family, hit up Killer Dana; they’ve got all the best surf brands, latest shortboards and more. For the older, more mature surfer, try Hobie (if someone wants to get me one of the new Hobie/Velzy collab boards, I wouldn’t say no).

And for the person who loves stand-up paddling as much as they do surfing, Infinity’s the jam. And, finally, it kind of goes without saying, but Girls In The Curl does an amazing job making sure all the women in the water have the gear that’s right for them.

Scooting down Coast Highway a few clicks, there’s always something interesting to see at Brawner Boards near Poche. If nothing else, keep an eye on its Instagram for live music dates.

In the Surf Ghetto zone, there is no shortage of options, from Timmy Patterson, to Dewy Weber, to Bashum’s, and then some. And for those on a budget, or perhaps the parents out there looking to get their kids their first surfboard, USEDSURF is a great option.

Delving deeper into San Clemente, Lost’s Catalyst, Stewart and Hobie, they’re all apex surf shops. In addition, Jack’s and Rip Curl are in town, but neither is locally owned. For the waterman-types, dip into the Lost Winds Dive Shop to gear up on spearfishing and diving needs.

One thing I hear routinely is “the surf industry is dead.” Wrong. There are more surfers in the water today enjoying the ocean for more reasons than ever before.

Surfing as a sport, culture and lifestyle is stronger than ever. And, collectively, we have the opportunity this holiday season to uplift our local surf businesses and give them the support they need to keep thriving.

Beyond the doors of the surf shops, as surf-related gift ideas go, there is no shortage of world-class local shapers who would love to add another custom order to their stack. I can think of a half-dozen boards I’d order right now if anybody’s curious.

And for the surfers interested in taking their talents to the next level, there are some fantastic surf coaches and trainers in both Dana Point and San Clemente. Whether it’s dialing in technique or physical conditioning, there are a lot of options, and a few introductory sessions may not be a bad idea.

And at the end of the day, if nothing else seems like the right fit, there’s always a California State Park annual parking pass. From San Onofre to Doheny, these passes are worth their weight in gold around these parts, and you can pick one up at any of the area California State Parks. They’ll set you back about $200.

Hopefully, you don’t need this article to help you finish your holiday shopping, but something tells me it’s going to come in handy for a few of you out there. Happy holidays to all, and cheers!

Jake Howard is a local surfer and freelance writer who lives in San Clemente. A former editor at Surfer magazine, The Surfer’s Journal and ESPN, today he writes for several publications, including Picket Fence Media, Surfline and the World Surf League. He also works with philanthropic organizations such as the Surfing Heritage and Culture Center and the Positive Vibe Warriors Foundation.