Supreme Court Will Not Take Up ‘Martin v. Boise’ Appeal

By Shawn Raymundo

The U.S. Supreme Court has decided that it will not hear an appeal to the Martin v. city of Boise ruling. The landmark homelessness case has prohibited cities from enforcing anti-camping ordinances if they don’t provide shelters.

In the Supreme Court’s list of orders on pending cases released Monday, Dec, 16, it denied a request from Boise, Idaho for the higher court to review the case, which challenges the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals’ ruling from April 2018.

The federal appeals court held that city ordinances barring the homeless from camping in public spaces and parks when no shelters beds have been offered or provided constitutes as “cruel and unusual punishment” under the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution.

After the Ninth Circuit Court denied Boise’s request for a rehearing this past April, the city filed its petition for a writ of certiorari with the Supreme Court over the summer, eliciting an influx of support from several cities including San Clemente and Dana Point, as well as other Southern California municipalities.

Attorneys representing Boise argued that homeless encampments allowed under the Ninth Circuit Court ruling have “spawned crime and violence, incubated disease and created environmental hazards that threaten the lives and well-being both of those living on the streets and the public at large.”

“The consequences of the Ninth Circuit’s erroneous decision have already been—and will continue to be—far-reaching and catastrophic,” the Boise petition stated. “The creation of a de facto constitutional right to live on sidewalks and in parks will cripple the ability of more than 1,600 municipalities in the Ninth Circuit to maintain the health and safety of their communities.”

Officials with the city of San Clemente did not immediately return an email requesting comment as of this posting.

This is a developing story.