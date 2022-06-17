Surfrider to Host Beach Cleanup Celebration at Salt Creek Beach

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Breeana Greenberg

Celebrating International Surfing Day, the South Orange County Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation will host a beach cleanup at Salt Creek Beach on Saturday, June 18. The event will run from 9 a.m. to noon.

Bear Coast Coffee will provide coffee on-site from 8-10 a.m. and The Real Empanada—a Surfrider designated Ocean Friendly Restaurant in San Clemente—will provide lunch. Dessert from the Mint will also be served.

OC Parks, Bear Coast Coffee, The Real Empanada and the Mint are co-sponsoring the event, with Bear Coast Coffee selling merchandise collaborated with Surfrider.

“You don’t have to sign up, everybody’s welcome,” Denise Erkeneff, South Orange County Surfrider Foundation chapter coordinator of programs and fundraising said. “It’s a little bit of everything. Volunteer appreciation, celebration of international surfing day, Surfrider hosts these events every year.”

Reusable gloves and bags will be available for volunteers. The chapter asks that attendees not bring single-use plastic water bottles.

While the event is free to members and non-members alike, Surfrider memberships will be offered at the event.

The event is “free, it’s just to give back to everybody who has volunteered for Surfrider or is a member, or not who wants to join, to come and enjoy the holiday,” Erkeneff said. “We call it our holiday.”

The beach cleanup will be held at Salt Creek Beach, which is located at 33333 South Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point.

