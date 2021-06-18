Surveillance Footage of Man Carrying Airsoft Gun Through Downtown Leads to Weapons, Drug Charges

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Shawn Raymundo

A San Clemente man who was recorded carrying an airsoft gun while confronting an individual on Avenida Del Mar earlier this month was arrested on multiple weapons and drug charges, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Thirty-three-year-old Glen Hahn of San Clemente was arrested June 2 on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance with a firearm, stolen property and an illegal firearm, and also faces a felony charge for possession of a firearm, Sgt. Ryan Anderson, a public information officer for OCSD, said.

In social media posts from San Clemente Police Services on June 15, OCSD said a concerned citizen had submitted video footage that showed the man walking along the street in Downtown San Clemente at 4 a.m. carrying what was initially believed to be a sawed-off shotgun while confronting someone.

“San Clemente investigators were able to figure out who it was and, with the help of the South Directed Enforcement Team, conducted a search warrant on the subject’s home,” OCSD said in the posts.

Pictured is a freeze-framed image taken from surveillance video of a suspect carrying an airsoft gun while walking along Avenida Del Mar at 4 a.m. Police, who initially believed the airsoft gun to be a sawed-off shotgun, arrested 33-year-old Glen Hahn on multiple weapon and drug charges after they searched his San Clemente home. Photo: Courtesy of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department

According to authorities, the enforcement team found firearms including an AR-style pistol without a serial number and a revolver that was reportedly stolen in 1971 and handed down from a deceased grandfather.

Anderson explained in an email that “through the investigation, it was determined that the suspected firearm was an (airsoft) gun and not a sawed-off shotgun.”

At the home, police also found several types of drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine, acid and marijuana, as well as various pills including Adderall and Valium, among others, according to OCSD.

The video footage, Anderson said, was taken from a local business. As of this posting, he was unable to provide additional details regarding the apparent confrontation.

Shawn Raymundo

Shawn Raymundo is the city editor for the San Clemente Times. He graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor’s degree in Global Studies. Before joining Picket Fence Media, he worked as the government accountability reporter for the Pacific Daily News in the U.S. territory of Guam. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnzyTsunami and follow San Clemente Times @SCTimesNews.

Related