A San Clemente man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested Sunday, April 2, after reportedly striking a family of three with his vehicle in Las Flores that resulted in the death of their 11-month-old child, according to authorities.

The 54-year-old man, who was travelling north along Antonio Parkway during the crash, was placed under arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, according to a media release from the California Highway Patrol Capistrano Area on Sunday.

Officer Brian Kinsey identified the driver as Daniel Lenihan, who was booked into the Orange County Jail in Santa Ana on Sunday night. Lenihan, Kinsey said, is also being charged with vehicular manslaughter under the influence of drugs.

According to CHP, officers responded to the vehicle-versus-pedestrians report at around 4:15 p.m. at Antonio Parkway, south of Oaktree.

Fatal Crash in Las Flores, CA pic.twitter.com/caYuvj177M — CHP Capistrano Area (@CHPCapistrano) April 3, 2023

The driver was heading north on Antonio in a 2017 Hyundai Sonata when he allegedly collided with the Rancho Santa Margarita family—a 34-year-old man, a 31-year-old woman and their 11-month-old infant—who had been walking in the northern direction on the east sidewalk of the road, CHP said in the media release.

“For reasons still under investigation, the driver of the Hyundai Sonata left the roadway and traveled several hundred feet on the east sidewalk of Antonio Parkway and collided with the family,” CHP said.

Following the crash, all three members of the family, as well as the driver, were taken to Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, where the infant was pronounced dead, according to CHP.

“Despite the efforts of Orange County Fire Authority, paramedics, doctors and nurses, the infant child succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital,” CHP said in the release.

As of Sunday night, the infant’s father was in critical condition and the mother sustained major injuries, Kinsey told San Clemente Times on Monday afternoon, April 3.

Highway Patrol said all findings so far are preliminary as it is still investigating the crash.

Those with information or questions regarding the crash are asked to contact officer Kinsey at the CHP Capistrano Area office at 949.670.7030.