Taka-O Celebrates 40th Anniversary

By Costa Beavin

Taka-O Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar in San Clemente is celebrating its 40th anniversary this month. The restaurant wants to celebrate the anniversary with guests sharing their most memorable stories while visiting Taka-O.

“We want to say thank you, because without you, then there wouldn’t be an ‘us,’ ” the restaurant wrote in an Instagram post.

Once all of the submissions are viewed, the restaurant will feature some of them in The San Clemente Journal’s June edition in a special 40th anniversary spread. Those selected to be featured in the spread will win a $40 Taka-O gift card.

