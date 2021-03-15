Tandem Boogie Attracts Investors on ‘Shark Tank’

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Zara Flores

A local family of entrepreneurs made waves on national television this past Friday night, March 12, when the Clark family of San Clemente convinced two investors on the popular series Shark Tank to take a bite out of their patented invention, Tandem Boogie boards.

The family of five, comprising husband and wife John and Manya, and their three daughters—Alleanna, Juliette and Lyla—presented Tandem Boogie to the panel of millionaire investors and attracted Robert Herjavec and Daniel Lubetzky, founder and executive chairman of KIND snacks, to invest $100,000 in exchange for a 35% stake in their company.

For the Clark family, the appearance and deal with the Shark Tank investors marked a full-circle moment for the close-knit family.

“Ever since the first episode came out, we’d always watch Shark Tank together as a family,” said Juliette, the company’s “CFO”—chief fun officer—and its creative director. “It was just a thing we’d always done, because our parents are entrepreneurs.”

The idea for Tandem Boogie, a boogie board built for two, began in 2015 with an oversized boogie board and a day at the beach. The board is larger than a standard boogie board and features soft-grip handles on top and to the side for safe riding, as well as a built-in camera mount.

It’s also an inflatable bodyboard featuring patent-pending Dynamic AIR Design technology so that the board can be packed down into a convenient carry case.

(From left) Alleanna, John, Manya, Lyla and Juliette—the Clark family—show off their Tandem Boogie boards together. Photo: Courtesy of the Clark family

During the 2018 San Clemente Ocean Festival, the family took a prototype to the beach and shot a video of them catching waves together. They posted the video online and received so much positive feedback that Tandem Boogie bodyboarding is now a contest at the annual Ocean Festival.

“We said, ‘Let’s bring the fun to everyone!’ That’s really what we enjoy doing; it’s not just having fun ourselves, but the enjoyment that comes from inspiring other people to go out and do the same type of thing, spending time with family,” said John, who is in charge of all the marketing, sales and social media.

Manya, who has a degree in industrial engineering and a background in manufacturing, is in charge of the company’s manufacturing, operations and logistics. The eldest daughter, Alleanna, serves as the project manager and is in charge of the community outreach, while Lyla, the youngest daughter, is responsible for merchandising.

According to the family, their Shark Tank journey began in early 2020 with a casting call in Las Vegas, where they, along with hundreds of other entrepreneurs with their own inventions, pitched their product to the show’s producers.

“It starts with an audition and then, if you’re fortunate enough to make it all the way to actually pitch to the Sharks, that’s an opportunity in itself, and we just feel really fortunate to make it this far,” John said. “We’re together, we’re able to get our business started and to get that national audience to see what we do here in San Clemente.”

During the eight months between the casting call and their actual pitch in August, the family focused on production and sales in order to present a viable business and investment to the Sharks.

“During that summer, we shifted towards doing a Kickstarter campaign in order to create that first run of manufactured boards,” said Juliette, adding that the visibility and intrigue from fellow beachgoers aided in their Kickstarter success.

Tandem Boogie is available at Stewart Surfboards in San Clemente, Killer Dana in Dana Point and Toes on the Nose in Laguna Beach, as well as online at tandemboogie.com and ebodyboarding.com.

Last week, two days before their Shark Tank episode aired on ABC-TV, the Clarks announced on their website that they are changing the company name from Tandem Boogie LLC to TANDMSurf “in an effort to be more inclusive . . . as we are about more than just bodyboarding.”

“In correlation,” the Clarks announced on their website, “we are excited to introduce you to our newest product, the TANDM Surf Surfboard!” Like the Tandem Boogie board, the 9’6” x 27” surfboards are specifically designed for two people and have similar features to the Tandem Boogie.

