Lillian Boyd, San Clemente Times

Orange County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed reports of a stabbing that occurred on the 100 block of Avenida Cordoba in San Clemente.

On Sunday, Jan. 19, at approximately 9 p.m., deputies responded to a residence regarding an assault. Witnesses reported that a man had suffered multiple stab wounds.

“When deputies arrived, they found a male victim in his 20s with multiple stab wounds to his leg,” said Carrie Braun, OCSD Director of Public Affairs and Community Engagement. “Six people were detained.”

The victim was transported to a local hospital. Investigators determined that the suspect was Ariya Rajab, 18. He was arrested and booked into jail for one count of assault with a deadly weapon.

The status of the victim was unclear at the time of this posting.

This is a developing story.