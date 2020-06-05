Staff

The portion of Avenida Presidio under Interstate-5, as well as the freeway on- and off-ramps, will be temporarily closed for construction for a few nights beginning next week, according to the city of San Clemente.

Starting Monday, June 8, and ending Thursday, June 11, the stretch of Presidio from El Camino Real to Avenida La Esperanza will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The on- and off-ramps for the I-5 will also be closed during those hours.

Alternative routes will be maintained to provide continued access to homes in the adjacent communities, the city said.