The Bartlett Bulletin: What to Expect on June 15, When California Exits the Colored Tiers

By OC Board Supervisor Lisa Bartlett

California is on track to fully reopen on June 15 following 15 months of pandemic restrictions.

While this is certainly welcomed news, many are wondering what life will be like in a somewhat post-pandemic Orange County. Based on information obtained from the California Department of Public Health, here’s what we know so far:

On June 15, all sectors listed in the state’s current Blueprint Activities and Business Tiers Chart may return to normal operations with the limited exceptions noted below for Mega Events.

The state will no longer have capacity limitations.

There will be no physical distancing restrictions for attendees, customers and guests.

The state will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s masking plan, which lets fully vaccinated people forgo wearing face coverings in most settings.

The state will also align with the CDC’s recommendations on travel, which include restrictions and prohibitions on travelers coming from countries with severe outbreaks. There will not be quarantine and isolation requirements for travel within the country.

At outdoor events with more than 10,000 participants, such as music or food festivals/car shows/large endurance events and marathons/parades/sporting events and concerts, the state recommends verification of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test. Attendees who do not verify vaccination status should be asked to wear face coverings.

At indoor venues with more than 5,000 guests, such as sporting events, conventions, and concerts, the state requires verification of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test.

The requirements and recommendations for negative tests/vaccine verification will be in effect from June 15 through Oct 1. By Sept. 1, the state will assess conditions to determine whether updated requirements or recommendations are needed beyond Oct. 1.

It has certainly been a long haul for Orange County residents and businesses over the past year and a half, and to say it’s been challenging is an understatement.

That being said, a new day is on the horizon, and I want to thank the residents and businesses in my district for their resilience and determination in getting us to this day. We are finally at a place where some semblance of life as we knew it, pre-pandemic, is within reach.

While it may take some time for our economy to fully rebound, there is no doubt we are headed in the right direction. I am confident Orange County will once again be known as a regional economic powerhouse and come back even stronger than before.

To that end, please shop local and support our wonderful business community, especially our small businesses. They could use our support and patronage to help get back on their feet.

To keep up to date on the latest information from my office, please follow me on Facebook @SupervisorLisaBartlett and on Twitter @OCSupBartlett. You may also sign up for my newsletter at supbartlett.com.

Lisa Bartlett sits on the Orange County Board of Supervisors, representing the 5th District. She was reelected in 2018.

