The Business Buzz: In-Person Ribbon-Cuttings to Resume This Spring

Susie Lantz

By Susie Lantz

If you’ve yet to experience a ribbon-cutting ceremony in San Clemente, then you’ve missed out on the fun. Fortunately, good times are on the way.

After months of learning how to interact cautiously, the San Clemente Chamber of Commerce is excited to share that the time feels right for ribbon-cuttings to reemerge this spring, with safe practices in place.

We’re ready to participate in an outside, clean-hands, socially distant, mask-wearing event. If such an event isn’t a fit for you now, no worries—we look forward to seeing you down the road.

Ribbon-cuttings are designed to highlight, celebrate and bring exposure to the hardworking local business owner or operator who has something exciting to share with our community; they’re an opportunity for businesses to thank their supporters, meet the city’s movers and shakers and showcase their staff.

Ribbon-cutting-worthy events include business grand openings, anniversaries, new locations, new owners, renovations and “we’re still in business, come see us” festivities.

If you’re a San Clemente business and want to host a safe-practices ribbon-cutting, here’s how it’ll work:

Contact the San Clemente Chamber of Commerce at info@scchamber.com to secure your desired weekday event date. Ribbon-cuttings are most often held on Fridays from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The friendly Chamber staff will invite local city and legislative officials and Chamber representatives. These individuals often attend and present beautiful certificates that can be displayed at your place of business.

While your business is free to invite your own guests or favorite VIPs, the Chamber will promote the ribbon-cutting event to our vast network of business members and other community contacts.

Event photos will be taken and shared on social media and featured in the San Clemente Journal magazine.

That’s it. Isn’t it terrific?

You may be wondering about ribbon-cuttings for non-brick-and-mortar businesses that are just as worthy of celebrating. These events can be held in front of the Chamber office or at an alternate outside venue of your choosing.

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies are for Chamber of Commerce members, so please reach out to inquire about the never-ending benefits. The Chamber delivers ongoing exposure and community connections; memberships are extremely valuable and affordable, and we’ll be delighted to welcome you!

These events can bring us together (6 feet apart), allow us to celebrate our resilience, and get to know each other safely and responsibly.

We’re ready to see you cut that ribbon!

If you have questions about scheduling a ribbon-cutting for your business, or would like to learn more about membership, contact info@scchamber.com.

Susie Lantz is the membership director for the San Clemente Chamber of Commerce, and works alongside Arlen Flores, director of Operations, and Joey Brett in Customer Relations. Susie joined the Chamber in 2019, after having spent several years working in advertising and marketing with the San Clemente Times, where she remains a loyal supporter of local media and the Picket Fence Media family.

