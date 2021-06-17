The Business Buzz: Full Calendars Are Back, Choose Your Events Wisely

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Susie Lantz

By Susie Lantz

There’s something in the air—a shuffle of people, places and things. A scatterbrain here, a missed meal there. I’ve asked myself (about 14 times this week), “Wait, where should I be right now?”

As humans, we’re wired for routine: wake up, morning ritual, work, shut down and start again. And with a shift to more stay-at-home practices, we developed a new flow. Whether we prefer the at-home schedule or not, it’s clear that transitioning off a global pandemic is easier for a hedgehog than it is for a human.

Yet, despite forgetting our friends’ birthdays, screwing up at work and resorting to fast food in place of cooking, we owe ourselves some credit. We endured a great shake-up this past year; it’s been stressful and exhausting, and with that comes a phase of readjustment.

With this shift in lifestyle, our calendars are filling up once again, and because we may not yet have the bandwidth to tackle what we once did, let’s choose our events wisely.

The San Clemente Chamber of Commerce has designed some very special events that are worth making time for to participate. These forthcoming community gatherings invite you to meet up at your own pace and will enable you to build connections that matter.

Open & Airy Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony Luncheon: Thursday, June 24, at Bella Collina San Clemente

Mingle with local leaders from our city’s top organizations, along with fellow Chamber members and guests. Enjoy live entertainment, a silent auction and celebrate this past year’s Citizen of the Year, Business and Nonprofit of the Year, Educator of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Outstanding Lifetime Achievement award winners. RSVP by Friday, June 18, to info@scchamber.com.

State of the City Luncheon in Blue: Friday, Sept. 17, at Bella Collina San Clemente

Mayor Kathy Ward will present updates on the city’s development, infrastructure and economic plans at this professional luncheon and business expo. This is an excellent opportunity to network with local legislators, business leaders and members of the San Clemente City Council. Blue attire is recommended.

Microbrew Fest: Saturday, Oct 9

Event details are to be determined.

Taste of San Clemente: Friday, Nov 5, at Casino San Clemente

Lively music, delicious food and tastings from your favorite restaurants, area vineyards and microbrews will mark the Chamber’s 30th year celebrating the Taste of San Clemente, this year in a refreshed format. The cocktail-style event will include complimentary valet parking, a commemorative Taste of San Clemente wine glass or beer mug and a fabulous silent auction with more than 40 wonderful baskets and gifts.

We invite you—our businesses, nonprofit organizations and individuals—to enhance your community connections through membership with the San Clemente Chamber of Commerce. Join us at scchamber.com.

Susie Lantz is the membership director for the San Clemente Chamber of Commerce, working alongside Arlen Flores, Director of Operations, and Joey Brett in Member Relations. Susie joined the Chamber in 2019, after having spent several years working in advertising and marketing with the San Clemente Times, where she remains a loyal supporter of local media and the Picket Fence Media family.

Related