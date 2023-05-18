Julie Heinze

Have you heard of Chef José Andrés? An upscale chef, Andrés drops into areas in crisis—those affected by hurricanes, earthquakes or in war zones—and sets up mobile kitchens feeding thousands.

From the comfort of his restaurant business, he takes a giant flying leap out of his comfort zone to connect and to help. His blog, “Longer Tables,” promotes inclusivity to build stronger communities.

I love this analogy and like to envision one very, very long table down the center of Avenida Del Mar with room for each of us who calls San Clemente home.

Crêpes from Antoine’s and La Galette, perhaps, or deliciousness from Mongkut Thai and Hot-N-Chili? Pitchers of Avila’s margaritas (Juan’s, of course), and Sugar Blossom cupcakes as far as the eye can see—what a sight that would be!

Back to reality, businesses here are taking big, brave leaps of their own. H.H. Cotton’s introduced Country Night on Mondays with line dancing, FAM is energized by a new logo, and J’Adore Café has applied for a liquor license.

Opening new shops are The Treatment Skin Boutique, Perspire Sauna Studio, The Side Street Art Studio, and Soul Align Chiropractic and Yoga. Check them out and welcome them to town.

Cheers to another fun Sip & Social Happy Hour.

Hosted by Shank & Associates Insurance at their impressive space above Del Mar, it was great fun to mix and mingle across our business and nonprofit communities. We believe a connected downtown is a thriving downtown, so in that spirit, please join us next month on June 15 at Antoine’s.

SCDBA members get in free. Guests are warmly welcomed and asked to contribute $10 when they RSVP online at scdb.org.

The 27th annual San Clemente Car Show cruises into town on June 10.

Ride the trolley downtown for oohs and aahs when more than 200 beautifully restored cars line Del Mar. Enjoy live classic rock from popular OC band The Chancers, slot cars, food, a dad’s raffle, and shopping—don’t forget to vote for “Fan Fave.”

Kicking off at 10 a.m. is a flag presentation by Camp Pendleton USMC Color Guard and The Star-Spangled Banner performance by Aubrie Reichert of Community Outreach Alliance Music. Sweet pups are welcome and encouraged to stop by Fido’s Fill-Up Station for a Three Dog Bakery treat.

The Car Show Team is looking for sponsors and volunteers.

Do you have an hour to give? Could your business benefit from logo placements online and at an event that draws more than 15,000 spectators? Turbo Marketing sponsorships are only $150 and can be purchased at scdba.org/webstore.

Volunteers can email us at info@sccarshow.com. We are grateful for your consideration.

Big thanks to those already in our Winners Circle of Sponsors: Nissan San Juan Capistrano, Capistrano Toyota, Capistrano VW/Mazda, Capistrano Ford, Auto Addiction, Aitken Aitken Cohn, Farmers & Merchants Bank, H.H. Cotton’s, Mikii’s On Del Mar, Ocean Estate Law, and Biggie’s Burgers. This event is fueled by your generosity and partnership.

The San Clemente Village Art Faire is the perfect Saturday stroll.

The first Saturday of each month, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the shady lawns of the community center, you’ll be delighted by the works of dozens of talented artists and craftspeople. Details at scdba.org/village-art-faire.

So, here’s to escaping our comfort zones to connect and to help. The San Clemente Downtown Business Association invites you to get involved by joining the SCDBA, volunteering, sponsoring, or enjoying the fun at downtown events. In other words, come have a seat at our very, very long downtown table!

Julie Heinze is a graphic designer and Director of the San Clemente Downtown Business Association.