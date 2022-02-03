SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Chris Aitken

Julie Heinze

By Chris Aitken and Julie Heinze

As part of our focus on bringing more shoppers and diners to downtown San Clemente, the San Clemente Downtown Business Association (SCDBA) is excited to present San Clemente’s first 5K/10K race showcasing our downtown businesses and gorgeous coastline.

The inaugural San Clemente Shamrock Run will take place on Saturday, March 19, along our scenic pier and Beach Trail, with start and finish lines just north of the pier—a course offering continuous ocean views.

We are thrilled to welcome Julie Moss, Ironman Hall of Fame triathlete, as our race announcer.

Walkers and runners will begin at 7 a.m. in staggered starts utilizing chipped race bibs. Participants will receive a Shamrock Run T-shirt, and awards will be presented to top finishers overall and in each age group.

Among other shenanigans on tap for the day are bagpipes, leprechauns, and a family-fun scavenger hunt at downtown shops and restaurants. Get your green on and join the fun!

The SCDBA is grateful for the support of our local business community, especially our Emerald Sponsor: Jennifer Elliott, Esq. of San Clemente Estate Law.

Top sponsors also include Aitken, Aitken, Cohn (Personal Injury Law), LeClair Real Estate & Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty, Trestles Chiropractic, Farmers & Merchants Bank, Primerica Advisors, and H.H. Cotton’s.

Get a pot-of-gold of marketing exposure when you join these community-minded businesses as a Shamrock Run sponsor. Sponsorships start at $100 and include a complimentary race entry. Inquire at info@scdba.org.

Join the first-ever San Clemente Shamrock Run—a San Clemente St. Patrick’s Day tradition in the making! Visit scdba.org/shamrockrun to learn more or register to race.

The Shamrock Run committee gathers at the San Clemente Pier for a group photo. Photo: Courtesy of the San Clemente Downtown Business Association

OUTDOOR DINING UPDATE

You advocated, and the City of San Clemente listened. The SCDBA wants to thank the businesses of all sectors, and residents who contacted us with their feedback about outdoor dining in San Clemente.

The SCDBA is working with the city to explore long-term solutions, with proper guidelines that respect the needs of retailers, visitors and businesses—and the beauty of our historic downtown.

With these ideas at the forefront, we hope to enjoy its return this spring. If you would still like your voice heard about outdoor dining, please feel free to contact us at info@scdba.org.

From all of us at the SCDBA, we hope that you have a healthy and safe 2022 and look forward to seeing you downtown!

Julie Heinze has been a resident of San Clemente for 26 years. She is director of the SCDBA and owner of Julie Heinze Design, an advertising and graphic design shop. Chris Aitken is the Chairman of the Board of the San Clemente Downtown Business Association. Chris is also involved with two businesses in the downtown area, including being the co-owner of H.H. Cotton’s restaurant and a partner of the personal injury law firm Aitken Aitken Cohn.

