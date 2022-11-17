The Downtown Buzz: Happy Holidays from the San Clemente Downtown Business Association

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Julie Heinze and Chris Aitken

By Chris Aitken and Julie Heinze

Get ready for a festive night at Puttin’ on the Glitz! Glitz is Dec. 3, from 4-9 p.m., along Avenida Del Mar in Downtown San Clemente. We’re getting set to welcome thousands of residents and visitors to a glittering downtown in partnership with the city’s Santa’s Village by the Sea holiday celebration.

The Glitz team is proud to have received the San Clemente Times’ Golden Ole for “Best Local Event” of 2021, and we are working hard to deliver another festive night of late-hours shopping, holiday dining, live music and games.

Let’s give Santa Claus a warm San Clemente welcome as he drives down Del Mar to kick off the event at 4 p.m.! You can help make Glitz magic by volunteering for an hour or two. Visit scdba.org/glitz to sign up to volunteer or get more event information.

Our focus is getting you noticed! Are you a local business or nonprofit wanting to get some fantastic marketing exposure? Get your logo placed where thousands of Glitz visitors will see it. Sponsorship opportunities can be found here: scdba.org/glitz.

Also, this season, three SCDBA member businesses and nonprofits invite you to help spread the holiday cheer!

San Clemente Sunrise Rotary Club’s 30th annual Thanksgiving Food Drive will serve more than 750 family members from U.S. Marines stationed at Camp Pendleton, Laura‘s House, and Family Assistance Ministries.

To lend a hand at food collection or sorting on Nov. 19 or 20, send an email to corri@roecoastalhomes.com.

Secondly, the H.H. Cotton’s fifth annual Feed Our Marines event on Thanksgiving Day will host 165 young, out-of-state Camp Pendleton Marines. Are you able to sweeten the holiday by donating a raffle prize or gift card for the attending Marines? Contact H.H. Cotton’s at maitken@me.com to donate—and thank you!

And lastly, San Clemente Village invites you to its holiday reception at Talega Golf Club on Dec. 7 from 4–6 p.m.! San Clemente Village is a nonprofit that works to bring together residents to enjoy an active, connected, and independent lifestyle. Come for some festive fun! RSVP by Dec. 1 by emailing jessicar@scvillage.org.

Shop Small Saturday is Nov. 26, a day to support our locally owned small businesses.SCDBA member retailers downtown will give out San Clemente-branded canvas tote bags to shoppers while supplies last.

This is our third year of the “Love Local, Shop Small” promotion, and we thank the 14 sponsoring businesses. You’ll see their logos on the tote bags. Follow our social media sites (@sanclementedowntown) on Facebook and Instagram to see which businesses will be handing out totes with your purchases.

The next San Clemente Village Art Faire departs from its usual time slot of “First Saturday” in December—because of the holiday events—and will instead happen on Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Come down to the SC Library lawn to view the works of dozens of talented artists and craftspeople. Shops and restaurants will also be open on Del Mar—everything you need to make it a great downtown day!

For Village Art Faire information, visit scdba.org/village-art-faire or email info@scvillageartfaire.org.

The SCDBA is growing! With SCDBA’s membership growing fast, we’ve welcomed a talented membership coordinator to our team to give our valued members a high level of service and support.

Deborah, whom you’ll see often downtown, brings valuable experience in customer service and social media marketing. You can contact her via email at membership@scdba.org. For event and sponsorship information, Julie is your contact at info@scdba.org.

The SCDBA wishes you a wonderful holiday season. See you downtown!

Julie Heinze is Director of the SCDBA and owner of Julie Heinze Design. Chris Aitken is the Chairman of the Board of the San Clemente Downtown Business Association and is also involved with two businesses in the downtown area, as the co-owner of H.H. Cotton’s restaurant and a partner of the personal injury law firm Aitken Aitken Cohn.

