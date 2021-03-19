The Downtown Buzz: Happy Spring from the Downtown Business Association

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Chris Aitken

By Chris Aitken

Even as things thankfully are improving on the pandemic front, and Orange County enters the red tier, the Downtown Business Association (SCDBA) remains fully committed to supporting our local small businesses that are still very much in need of our community support.

We, at the SCDBA, will continue working to provide various initiatives to assist local businesses and advocate for programs and legislation important to them in our ongoing focus on enhancing the downtown experience.

First, we continue to actively correspond with our restaurant sector and SCDBA members about the outdoor dining operation program—a partnership with our city.

We are happy to report that the outdoor dining operation has been a tremendous success not only for the vitality of the restaurant sector, in this most difficult time, but for our retailers and residents as well.

We have received many reports from our residents on how the outdoor dining operations have been a welcome addition to our city and how they continue to support the program.

Second, the SCDBA is happy to report, with gratitude from the city, the return of the SCDBA Village Art Faire.

The return of this longstanding community-favorite program, which will be mindful of COVID-19 precautions, is set to return this Saturday, March 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the San Clemente Community Center parking lot. The next one will be on April 3, and then continue monthly on the first Saturday of every month, so mark your calendars.

Third, as we approach Easter, the SCDBA is excited to announce the Easter “Bunny Trail.”

Come visit the Easter Bunny on Saturday, March 27, as follows: 11-11:45 a.m. at Rocket Fizz; noon-12:45 p.m. at Three Dog Bakery; 1-1:45 p.m. at Mikii’s on Del Mar; and 2-2:45 p.m. at H.H. Cottons.

Thank you to our Bunny Trail sponsor and organizer, Vicky Wilson, and TaxPros+, and our trail participants. We hope to see you on the trail.

Finally, we are proud to announce a new SCDBA program: Downtown Tuesdays. This program will promote all our business sectors and be a time to eat, shop, and support the local business community.

For more information on this new program, including marketing opportunities, feel free to reach out to the DBA at info@scdba.org.

On behalf of the San Clemente Downtown Business Association, we continue to wish you and your families the very best for 2021. San Clemente, we continue to ask for you to “shop and dine local” and look forward to seeing you Downtown!

Chris Aitken is the Chairman of the Board of the San Clemente Downtown Business Association. Chris is also involved with two businesses in the downtown area, including being the co-owner of H.H. Cotton’s restaurant and a partner of the personal injury law firm Aitken Aitken Cohn.

