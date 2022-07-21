SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Julie Heinze

By Julie Heinze

Cheers to the summertime! We at the San Clemente Downtown Business Association love this time of year in our Spanish Village by the Sea as much as you do—and happy to see shops and restaurants full of flip-flopped customers.

“Focused on getting you noticed” is our approach to each project and event to ensure that increased foot traffic and exposure for local merchants are central to everything we do—and, in that spirit, we’d like to shout-out a few SCDBA members who are currently turning heads.

First, two SCDBA member nonprofits are making big waves this summer: The San Clemente Ocean Festival picked up right where it left off with a spectacular event! And the San Clemente Chamber’s Fiesta Music Festival returns from its hiatus on Aug. 14.

San Clemente summers just weren’t the same without these two sun-drenched (and fun-drenched) events. Welcome back!

Our partners at the San Clemente Historical Society are looking to connect with anyone 100 years young (or near to)—to document their memories of our town as San Clemente nears its 100th anniversary. Send emails to info@sanclementehistoricalsociety.org to learn about its special Centenarian Project.

Did someone say “Happy Hour”? Home of one of the most delectable brunches in town, Antoine’s at 218 S. El Camino Real, will host SCDBA’s next Sip & Social Happy Hour on Aug. 13, from 5-7 p.m.

Sip, snack, mingle and network—and perhaps win the raffle. All are welcome! This is free to SCDBA members; future members are warmly welcomed and asked to donate $10 at scdba.org, or at the door. A connected community is a thriving community—we sure hope you’ll join us!

These days, SCDBA is top-down, wind-in-our-hair, as the 26th annual San Clemente Car Show cruises into town on Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. In the wake of the Car Show being awarded SC Times’ Silver Ole People’s Choice Award for Best Local Event, the pressure’s on to deliver another fantastic day of live music, food, shopping, and a few hundred of the most unique cars around!

Avenida Del Mar closes to traffic from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. as the street fills with classics, woodies, muscle cars, surf vans, and more. Shops will be open, and restaurants will offer grab-n-go eats.

The Chancers, a classic rock band, will hit the stage at 11 a.m. after a U.S. Marines Color Guard and COA musical performers kick off the event at 10 a.m.

Revved-up Car Show marketing opportunities abound! Affordable sponsorships start at just $65, and the popular $150 Turbo Marketing Package delivers a trunkful of logo placements. A fun-filled downtown day and tons of exposure for local merchants and those in our Sponsor’s Winners Circle are our focus.

To sponsor, register a vendor booth or car (more than 200 already registered) by visiting sccarshow.com or emailing info@scdba.org.

Like our downtown, we continue to grow and adapt to changing times as we seek new ways to support the local economy and deliver the downtown fun to residents and visitors. Here are three great ways to get involved with our thriving downtown:

Join the SCDBA (scdba.org/membership);

Volunteer at an event;

Or inquire about joining our dynamic SCDBA Board. Drop us a line at info@scdba.org—let’s connect!

More good news, the SCDBA’s Village Art Faire continues to flourish on the shady lawns of the San Clemente Library. You’ll find unique glass art by Izi’s Art (izisart.com), beachy photographic prints and gifts by local photographer Katelyn Gardner (IG @katelyn.gardner) and so much more!

Find details at scdba.org/village-art-faire. Hop the trolley on Aug. 6 to stroll the next Village Art Faire, then head up the street to your favorite downtown shops and eateries. Hard to design a more perfect summer Saturday!

Julie Heinze is Director of the SCDBA and designer at Julie Heinze Design.

