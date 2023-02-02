Kelly LeClair

After the tremendous, sold-out success of last year’s Shamrock Run, we are thrilled to present the second outing of the Shamrock Run San Clemente 5K/10K on March 4.

The San Clemente Downtown Business Association hosts this feel-good morning event to attract serious and casual runners, families, visitors and local businesses to enjoy the beauty of our town. And, yes, we think it’s pretty special to allow hundreds of people to run the pier together.

If you were lucky enough to join the runners and supporters near the San Clemente Pier last year, you already understand the value of this energetic event. This year, you’ll notice some improvements.

The city has approved an updated course that still includes our magnificent pier, but it will give mercy to your calf muscles and not include running on the sand. While still being finalized, we also plan to include Avenida Del Mar to bring attention to our businesses. We anticipate racers and spectators will stick around after the race to explore shops and restaurants.

For the second year in a row, Jennifer Elliott, owner of San Clemente Estate Law, is helping support the SCDBA as the Shamrock Run’s Emerald Sponsor. (Lucky for us, Jennifer is also an avid runner, so you can try and catch her on the course!)

Stop by the finish line to visit sponsor booths and thank them for their support.

Setting the tone for an Irish-inspired day, we will have bagpipes playing near the starting line. Julie Moss, an Ironman Hall of Fame triathlete and motivational speaker, will join us again to announce the race and keep the crowd informed.

The SCDBA Shamrock Run committee expects this year’s race to sell out again.

Good news, though, as there are more runner spaces, and you can still sign up via the SCDBA website. Each runner will receive the very popular Shamrock Run multi-cotton T-shirt, a goodie bag from our sponsors, and a chipped timing bib.

Results are posted once all runners have crossed the finish line. Moss will announce the awards to top finishers for women’s 5K and 10K, men’s 5K and 10K, and kids’ 5K and 10K.

Come cheer on the racers and feel the positive energy of a well-organized event. This year, you can spectate along Avenida Del Mar and down near the pier.

After the race, stick around downtown and enjoy the SC Village Art Faire—located on the community center lawns—where dozens of local artists display their unique items from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Run the race, support local businesses, grab a bite to eat—what a fantastic downtown Saturday.

Prospective runners can sign up at scdba.org/shamrockrun. Yes, we have more spots this year, but we still anticipate the event to sell out. Race time is 7 a.m. Packet pickup takes place the morning of, as well as the day before, at HH Cotton’s from 4-6 p.m.

This year, I’m a gold sponsor through LeClair Real Estate. A special thanks also goes to fellow gold sponsor Chris Aitken of Aitken Aitken Cohn Trial Lawyers

Our very affordable $150 bronze sponsorships are a great way to get exposure for your brand, as you’ll have the opportunity to insert a flyer or item in more than 350 goodie bags, plus lots more. Businesses wanting to get involved and provide swag for our goodie bags, please visit scdba.org/shamrockrun or email info@scdba.org.

Also, mark your calendar for the 27th annual San Clemente Car Show on June 10. More info can be found at sccarshow.com.

If you’d like to join the SCDBA and learn more about our promotions and events, email membership@scdba.org. Kelly LeClair sits on San Clemente Downtown Business Association’s governing board and is the owner of LeClair Real Estate at Pacific Sotheby’s.