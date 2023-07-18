By Clara Helm

Downtown San Clemente is set to see to the return of summertime music and entertainment next month when the San Clemente Chamber of Commerce hosts its 68th annual Fiesta Music Festival.

The free festival, taking place along the 100 and 200 blocks of Avenida Del Mar on Aug. 13, will feature family-friendly activities, various vendor booths and a slate of bands and musical acts that will rock out on the three separate stages.

This year’s lineup of performers includes The Aggrolites, Rumble King, NOT, The Provos, Star Zero, Laxi and Wes Chiller.

The festival, which was originally established in 1953, raises funds for local youth scholarships, community events and giving initiatives. With a large group of local sponsors including the City of San Clemente, Left Coast Brewing Company and Sunwest Bank, the event is seen as a celebration organized with the community’s help.

“We appreciate San Clemente’s support and look forward to seeing you at the 68th annual Fiesta Music Festival,” Chamber Director of Operations Arlen Flores said in a media release.

From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., festivalgoers can enjoy the live music, as well as food booths, arts and crafts vendors, marketing booths, games and exhibits. Those who attend can enter drawings to win prizes such as an e-bike and bike accessories.

Downtown restaurants and shops will also remain open for business during the festivities.

And for families with young children, there will be a kids’ zone running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot adjacent to the public library. The city is asking eventgoers to not bring any animals or Styrofoam to the festival.

To provide easy access to the event, which will be closed to traffic, the city will operate free shuttles and modify its current trolley service to make five stops in the downtown area.

The free shuttle will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from San Clemente High School, located at 700 Avenida Pico, while the trolley will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with pickup at the Outlets at San Clemente in front of Starbucks.

For those biking to the event, there will be two bike corrals available. The first will be in front of the Community Center on the corner of Calle Seville and Avenida Del Mar, and the other in the alleyway next to Artifex, behind South of Nick’s.

For more information about the festival, contact the Chamber of Commerce at info@scchamber.com.