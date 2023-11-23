Katrina Foley

By Supervisor Katrina Foley

On Thanksgiving, we reflect on life’s plenty and express our gratitude for those who uplift us. Serving the Fifth District as your county supervisor remains an opportunity for which I am thankful every day. Thank you for entrusting me with the job of supporting and uplifting the cities and neighborhoods we all love.

As we reflect on our gratitude, we must acknowledge our neighbors who struggle with food insecurity. For you and your loved ones, find below a list of local District 5 food banks and pantries:

Dana Point:

San Clemente:

Family Assistance Ministries, 1030 Calle Negocio, 949.492.8477

San Juan Capistrano:

At an OCTA Regional Transportation Committee meeting, I received updates on the I-405 improvement project and the customer outreach that OCTA will conduct for the newly built toll lanes.

A customer service center in Costa Mesa will help constituents with questions on the new express lanes, and residents with existing FasTrak transponders will be able to use them for these new toll lanes. We expect the toll lanes to open by Dec. 1.

OCTA CEO Darrell Johnson and I also met on project funding updates, including funding for the LOSSAN Rail Corridor and to repair and fortify La Paz Road in Laguna Niguel after recent seismic activity shut down multiple lanes.

Next month, I plan on bringing forward an e-bike ordinance for the county’s unincorporated areas to the Board of Supervisors. The ordinance would create safety requirements for owning and riding electric bicycles that will protect pedestrians, equestrians, bicyclists, and drivers from accidents involving e-bikes.

Finally, I encourage you to utilize OCTA’s 511 service to help you navigate around town this holiday season. Call 511 for real-time traffic incident information, roadwork advisories, and bus and rail trip planning.

We are also looking for Fifth District residents interested in volunteering as an appointee to a board or commission. There are several public advisory boards at the county that need a new representative for the Fifth District, including the Coto de Caza Planning Advisory Committee; OC Cemetery District; and OC In-Home Supportive Services Advisory Committee.

If you are passionate about transportation, there are also open positions with two committees at OCTA: Citizens Advisory Committee and Accessible Transit Advisory Committee.

I encourage you to participate in my 15th annual Holiday New Coats for Kids Drive. Through Dec. 18, drop off new coats in kids and youth sizes at my offices or at drop boxes across the district.

Visit my website for a full list of locations: bit.ly/D5CoatDrive2023. For more information, call 714.834.3550 or email katrina.foley@ocgov.com.

I also invite you to join us at the Orange County Board of Supervisors Open House on Dec. 12, from 1-3 p.m. Meet me and my team at our office in the County Administration North Building, 400 W. Civic Center Drive, Santa Ana, on the sixth floor. I hope to see you there.

Finally, save the date for my final Wellness Wednesdays Walk with OC Parks on Dec. 13 at Laguna Coast Wilderness Park. Our docent-led hike on Mary’s Trail toward Barbara Lake begins at 9 a.m.

Subscribe to my weekly newsletter at d5.ocgov.com/newsletter and follow me on social media @SupervisorFoley for regular updates. Happy Thanksgiving!

Elected in 2022, Katrina Foley represents the Fifth Supervisorial District on the Orange County Board of Supervisors. She was previously elected to serve the Second District from 2021-2022.