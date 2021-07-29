SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

After almost 20 years serving San Clemente, The Grill (formerly known as The Grill at Surfin’ Donuts and before that Surfin’ Donuts) is closing its doors. A beloved breakfast and lunch institution that’s best-known for its award-winning Breakfast Burritos and Acai Bowls, The Grill’s last day will be Sunday, August 1 at 2 pm.

“It’s been a journey and it’s emotional,” said Doug Lemon, 58, who opened the restaurant located at 202 North El Camino Real in 2002 after having opened the original Surfin’ Donuts on South El Camino Real in the 80s (which he sold 10 years ago). “I’ve put my heart and soul into it, but it’s time to retire from the restaurant business.”

A 1982 San Clemente High School graduate, Lemon started at his grandfather’s donut shop, Little Surfing Donuts (where Guicho’s on South El Camino Real is today) just after a stint in the military and a couple years at Saddleback College before buying him out and embarking on his career as a restaurateur. Using the marketing skills he learned while building a business up with his mom, Lemon quickly grew the wholesale part of Little Surfing Donuts by landing contracts with area cafeterias, churches and golf courses. That success led to buying the old Yum Yum’s donut shop and rebranding it as Surfin’ Donuts and building a small network of donut shops. In 2002, Lemon opened in The Grill’s current location, which was formerly a Winchell’s Donut House.

Lemon and his wife, Cheryl Leverich, still own the building which they will be leasing to a new restaurant operator. As they move away from restaurant ownership, they’ll be focused on managing their properties and enjoying time away from the 24/7 commitment required in the restaurant business, which he admits takes its toll and requires non-stop attention.

“We’re going out on a high note,” said Lemon, reflecting on his 30+ years owning a couple of San Clemente’s most popular breakfast and lunch spots. “We’re not closing because of lack of business, it’s just time. I’m so fortunate to have been born and raised in San Clemente. I love this town, it’s just time for someone else.”

Related