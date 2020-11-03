The Outlets at San Clemente Hosts the ‘World’s Tallest Tree’

By Haley Chi-Sing and Shawn Raymundo

What is being touted as the “World’s Tallest Tree” arrived at the Outlets at San Clemente, which will hold its annual Tree-Lighting Celebration leading up to the holiday season this Saturday, Nov. 7.

At 125 feet tall, the installment of the white fir Christmas tree officially marked the shopping center’s start of the Christmas festivities and holidays. The tree is being decorated with approximately 18,000 multicolored lights along with 10,000 additional ornaments.

Delivered from Mt. Shasta, the white fir was grown and selected by San Juan Capistrano-based Victor’s Christmas Trees, the Outlets said in a press release.

The Outlets also said that is looking to continue its holiday festivities while ensuring all guests remain safe and healthy during the events. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the center will enforce social distancing and mask protocols during the official lighting of the tree.

Social distancing will also be enforced around all Christmas décor, and the Outlets will work to spread out any possible large gatherings. Greeting “Santa” will also be open this holiday season while enforcing health guidelines from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

Additional décor will also include “animatronic reindeer with jingling bells, and ‘snowfall’ on select nights during the holiday season with a special light and snow show,” according to the press release.

The official lighting of the tree will be held this Saturday at 6 p.m.; the event is open and free to all members of the public. The Outlets will also stream the event through its Drive-In Theatre for patrons and their families to experience the tree lighting from the comfort of their vehicles.

Additional information can be found at outletsatsanclemetne.com.