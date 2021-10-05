The Tritons Come Marching

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Story by Shawn Raymundo, Photos by Alan Gibby

The downtown district was teeming with school spirit on Friday afternoon, Oct. 1, as San Clemente High students held their Homecoming Parade, attracting a large energetic crowd eager to celebrate in the annual tradition once again.

Building excitement ahead of the Triton football team’s big matchup against Loyola that evening, student-athletes, cheer squads and clubs marched down Avenida Del Mar, leading class floats and the Homecoming court.

The parade marked the first Homecoming procession since 2019. The school was unable to host the yearly event in 2020 because of the pandemic. While the Triton football team did a get a shortened season this past spring, COVID-19 restrictions prevented the parade and dance.

San Clemente High on Friday night went on to defeat Loyola, 24-21.

Photos: Alan Gibby/Zone57

Related