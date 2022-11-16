Thirteen SCHS Student-Athletes Sign on Fall Signing Day

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

San Clemente saw 13 student-athletes sign their National Letters of Intent on Fall National Signing Day, Nov. 9.

The Triton soccer programs had a combined five signees, with the San Clemente girls earning four. Malia McMahon headlined the group to sign with UC Berkeley, Mia Owens with Utah Valley, Makenzie Gutowski with Chico State, Adelaide Brislen with Colgate, and Isaac Nixon with UC Irvine.

It was also a banner day for the San Clemente cheer program with three signing to local STUNT programs: Abigail and Savannah Eshleman both to Cal Baptist and Claire Zenisek to Hope International.

Volleyball had two Division 1 signees, with Lily Dwinell committing to Colorado and Ella Scott to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. Later in the week, Sofia Williams announced on Instagram her commitment to the admissions process at Yale.

San Clemente’s two state-qualified swimmers from last year signed on to Division 1 schools, with Noah Sech committing to Princeton and Madelyn Phillips to Purdue.

Chase Brunson will stay locally to play baseball at Loyola Marymount.

