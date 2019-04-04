Together Through ‘Thick and Thin’: Folk-Rock Show to Grace Cabrillo Playhouse, Celebrate New with Old

Photos and text by Eric Heinz

Classic and country sounds will come to San Clemente next weekend.

Michael Cloud Devine and Craig Ensign Christy have performed together for the past 18 months, and their sound will fill the intimate Cabrillo Playhouse on April 12 and 13 in San Clemente. Each of them performs on a six-string acoustic guitar.

“We’re going to be playing some of our own music, too. Craig is a great singer and songwriter, and half the show will be songs people will recognize, and the other half will be songs they think they recognize,” Devine said.

Devine recently moved to San Clemente from Montana full-time to take care of his aging parents. He used to host the “Mainstreet Show” seasonally in the Big Sky state, which was a variety music show that incorporated various acts and performances, which was featured on a PBS affiliate from time to time.

“I think Laguna Beach was the first (place) where we first met,” Devine said. “We realized we had musical tastes in common, and we explored that for a while. Craig was doing a lot of (his music) in another area, and we decided to join forces—and Christy and Devine was born.”

The show is called the “Thick and Thin” show, referring to the two men’s opposing statures.

Christy said he’s been playing music since he was about 8 years old and had performed with a variety of bands over the years.

He said some of his music can be described as “cosmic-Western-soul-jazz,” but the show at Cabrillo will be a little more contemporary.

“It’s all kinds of different things that we were playing around the Southland and things like that, lots of years playing to drunks,” Christy said, adding some of the music is similar to that of his band Catalina Kings.

“There’s some country and a lot of songs that are a sort of older Western,” Devine said. “A lot of intertwined, dual harmony and of that nature. It’s a sparse sound, but very upbeat and positive.”

Devine refers to The Great American Songbook as a major contribution to the show, which is a compilation of the most famous jazz songs of the early 20th century.

Devine said the show is appropriate for all ages.

The performances begin at 7:30 p.m. each night. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased online at cabrilloplayhouse.org. Cabrillo Playhouse is located at 202 Avenida Cabrillo.