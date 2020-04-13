Trader Joe’s in San Clemente Temporarily Closes Following Confirmed Case of Coronavirus

By Shawn Raymundo

The Trader Joe’s in San Clemente has been temporarily closed as one employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to the national grocery store chain.

On the company’s webpage dedicated to temporary closures related to coronavirus, Trader Joe’s says that the San Clemente store, located at 638 Camino de Los Mares, is currently undergoing additional cleaning and is set to reopen on Tuesday, April 14.

The individual who tested positive for coronavirus “was last present in the store on April 9,” according to Trader Joe’s.

The Trader Joe’s in San Clemente has been temporarily closed until Tuesday, April 14, as one employee has tested positive for COVID-19. Photo: Lillian Boyd

“At Trader Joe’s, there is nothing more important to us than the health and safety of our Crew Members and customers,” the company states on its site. “We believe in being proactive and transparent in addressing issues, and we value information and clear communication.”

Trader Joe’s also states that all its crew members at their respective sites are made aware of the closures and have continued to get paid for their scheduled shifts during the closures.

As of this posting, Trader Joe’s did not immediately respond to San Clemente Times’ request seeking additional comment.

This is a developing story.