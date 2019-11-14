Triton Report: 15 Sign on Fall Signing Day, Cross Country Sweeps League

By Zach Cavanagh

Fifteen Sign on Fall Signing Day

San Clemente had 15 student-athletes sign their national letters of intent on Fall Signing Day at San Clemente High School on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Here is the list of signees (grouped by sport):

Cross Country/Track: Hana Catsimanes (Wake Forest); Golf: Drayton Joseph (University of San Diego); Soccer: Asa Gibson (UC San Diego), Daniel Tuscano (Westmont), Gwenyth Jacobs (Oregon State), Emily Lowe (San Diego State); Swimming: Katie Faris (Boise State); Beach Volleyball: Tessa Van Winkle (UCLA); Volleyball: Wolf Beeuwsaert (UC San Diego), Eli Crane (Pepperdine), Lexi Gruszczynski (Cal), Julia Wilson (Concordia-Irvine); Water Polo: Christian Hosea (Pepperdine), Adrina Daniel (San Diego State) and Grace Pelkey (UC Davis)

Cross Country Sweeps Sea View League

The San Clemente boys and girls cross country teams each won the team title at the Sea View League Finals for the second straight season at Irvine Regional Park on Thursday, Nov. 7.

Hana Catsimanes again paced the girls team with her second straight individual league title, as the Tritons edged out Aliso Niguel, 39-45. Catsimanes beat Emily Richards of Aliso Niguel in the three-mile race by 20 seconds at 16:53.

Kelsie Yamano took fourth place at 17:24, Isabelle Sachse finished eighth at 17:49, Savanah Punak finished 10th at 18:08, and Cameron Green finished 16th at of 18:41. All four set personal records.

The boys team won by a slimmer margin over Capistrano Valley, 32-35. Capo Valley had the individual champion, but the Tritons won with the pack mentality.

Caleb Metter finished in third place, and Brodey Horspool, Ryan Boratynec and Alan Swann finished back-to-back-to-back in fifth, sixth and seventh. Hayden Beauchemin finished 11th.

All five Triton boys set personal records with Mettler at 14:42, Horspool at 14:44, Boratynec at 15:06, Swann at 15:08 and Beauchemin at 15:24.

San Clemente will run in the CIF-SS Division 1 preliminaries at the Riverside Cross Country Course on Saturday, Nov. 16 and likely in the CIF-SS Division 1 Finals at the same course on Nov. 23.

