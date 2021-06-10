Triton Report: Track and Field Qualifies in Five Events for CIF-SS Finals

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Zach Cavanagh

For in-game updates, news and more for all of the San Clemente High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports.

Track and Field Qualifies in Five Events for CIF-SS Finals

The San Clemente track and field teams qualified for the CIF-SS Division 1 Finals in four girls events and one boys event on the strength of top-nine performances at the CIF-SS preliminaries on Saturday, June 5, at Trabuco Hills High School.

Junior sprinter Caroline Hawkes headlined the group of Tritons by qualifying in the girls 200- and 400-meter races, as well as in the girls 4×400-meter relay. Hawkes anchored the relay team, with senior Madelyn Poole leading off, followed by freshman Lyza Yetter and then sophomore Kennedy Banks.

Hawkes placed sixth in the 200 at 56.11 seconds and eighth in the 400 at 24.89 seconds. The 4×400-meter team placed seventh at 4:03.

In the field events, senior Natalie Vissman placed second in the high jump with a clearance of 5 feet, 2 inches. Vissman tied for the top mark but needed more attempts to reach the clearance.

The only San Clemente boy to qualify was senior Pierce Egbert in the pole vault. Egbert took the ninth and final qualifying position with a clearance at 14 feet even.

San Clemente had three near-misses for qualification, as senior Kelsie Yamano (girls 3,200-meter race), senior Sierra Adams (girls pole vault) and sophomore Jeremy Bull (boys high jump) all finished in 10th place, just outside the qualifying nine.

Hawkes, Poole, Yetter, Banks, Vissman and Egbert will all return to Trabuco Hills High School for the CIF-SS Division 1 Finals on Saturday, June 12.

=

CIF-SS Playoff Roundup

The San Clemente girls wrestling team fell at home in the CIF-SS dual meet quarterfinals to No. 1 Corona, 66-12, on Friday, June 4.

The Triton boys golf team finished 12th with a team score of 391 at the CIF-SS Division 2 Team Championship at Bella Collina San Clemente on Monday, June 7. Aidan Valdez led San Clemente with a 71, tied for seventh among individual scores. Valdez will golf at the CIF-SS Individual Championships on Thursday, June 10.

Related