By Zach Cavanagh

For in-game updates, news and more for all of the San Clemente High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports.

Baseball Beats Laguna Hills in Extra Innings

The San Clemente baseball team gave up a three-run lead in the seventh inning at Laguna Hills, but the Tritons kept their Sea View League record in the black with a run in the ninth to take the win, 4-3, on Tuesday, March 12.

The Tritons (6-6, 2-1) outhit Laguna Hills, 12-5, in nine innings. San Clemente starter Connor Wilford allowed one earned run in seven innings while striking out eight. Andrew Herbert picked up the win with two innings of scoreless relief and two strikeouts in the extra innings.

Brent Riddle was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run, J.P. Hefft was 3-for-5 with a run, and Kyle Stevens went 2-for-5 with two runs. Dylan Carter was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

San Clemente made it back-to-back wins after beating Mission Viejo, 5-1, a day later in the El Dorado Steakhouse Tournament at Mission Viejo.

The Tritons are off until Wednesday, March 20, when they continue Sea View League play at Trabuco Hills. San Clemente goes back-to-back with the Mustangs and hosts Trabuco Hills on Thursday, March 21.

Boys Volleyball Beats Dana Hills to Open League

San Clemente kicked off its South Coast League campaign with a four-set win on the road against rival Dana Hills on Tuesday, March 12. The Tritons also beat the Dolphins in the final of the Foothill Tournament on Feb. 23.

San Clemente (16-3, 1-0) opened league play after a tough run through the competitive Best of the West Tournament March 8-9.

The Tritons finished ninth in the 32-team field with wins over Valencia, Thousand Oaks, El Camino Real and Santa Barbara.

San Clemente, ranked No. 8 in the latest CIF-SS Division 1 and 2 combined poll, hosts Aliso Niguel in league play on Thursday, March 14. The Tritons travel to reigning league champion Tesoro on March 19 and host Trabuco Hills on March 21.

Softball Wins Four Straight

The San Clemente softball team has put together a four-game winning streak and won five of its past six games.

The Tritons have opened the season with a 6-3 record. The four consecutive victories were blowouts of Mission Viejo, 10-0, and Laguna Hills, 9-1, and closer wins over Beckman, 4-2, and Calvary Chapel, 3-1.

San Clemente hosts Laguna Hills on Thursday, March 14 and continues with tournament play against Beckman on Friday, March 15 and North Torrance on Saturday, March 16.

The Tritons open South Coast League play on Tuesday, March 19 at home against El Toro.