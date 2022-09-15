Triton Report: Boys Cross Country Shines in Hawaii Debut, Girls Volleyball Posts Ranked Tourney Wins

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Zach Cavanagh

Boys Cross Country Shines in Hawaii Debut

The San Clemente boys cross country team opened its season 2,500 miles away, but the Tritons still managed to dominate Orange County competition.

The reigning Orange County champions took their act across the sea and earned the top spot in a top four of county competitors to win the Iolani Invitational Varsity Division on Saturday, Sept. 10, in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Tritons had two runners in the top three and three in the top 10 to post a winning score of 39 points and finish ahead of Tesoro (57 points), Santa Margarita (72 points) and Dana Hills (73 points).

Senior Juan Chantaca paced San Clemente with a second-place run of 15:50. Junior Brett Ephraim finished third at 15:52. Senior Rory Catsimanes also finished in the top 10 in sixth at 16:04.

Rounding out the Tritons’ scoring five were junior Pierce Clark in 13th at 16:25 and senior Grant Sestak in 15th at 16:35.

San Clemente next runs in the Woodbridge Classic at the Great Park in Irvine on Friday, Sept. 16, and in the Dana Hills Invitational on Sept. 24.

Girls Volleyball Reaches Mohs Tournament Semifinals with Ranked Victories

The San Clemente girls volleyball team beat ranked opponents to reach the semifinals of the Dave Mohs Memorial Tournament last weekend.

The Tritons, ranked No. 8 in the latest CIF-SS Division 1 & 2 poll, posted wins over No. 16 Laguna Beach, No. 9 Palos Verdes and No. 5 Mater Dei. The Tritons lost early to No. 2 Marymount and in the semifinals to San Diego’s Cathedral Catholic, the eventual champion.

Senior outside hitter Lily Dwinell was named to the all-tournament team with a starring performance over Mater Dei with 17 kills, three blocks and seven digs.

San Clemente opens South Coast League play against San Juan Hills on Thursday, Sept. 15, and then hosts Aliso Niguel next Thursday, Sept. 22. San Clemente and Aliso Niguel split the league title last season.

Zach Cavanagh

