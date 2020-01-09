Triton Report: Boys, Girls Soccer, Boys Basketball Open League With Wins

By Zach Cavanagh

Boys Soccer Still No. 1 Entering League

The San Clemente boys soccer team maintained its No. 1 spot in CIF-SS Division 1 as it began league play on Monday, Jan. 6.

The defending South Coast League, CIF-SS Division 1 and SoCal Regional champion Tritons (15-1-1, 1-0) opened league with a 2-0 win at Capistrano Valley on Monday. Niko Kaczmarczyk and Xavier Hassard-Johnson scored the goals as Carter Fann posted the shutout.

San Clemente’s defense has been tremendous with only allowed four goals in 17 games this season.

One of those goals came in San Clemente’s only defeat so far this season on Jan. 3 against Palos Verdes. Palos Verdes, ranked No. 7 in Division 1, earned the 1-0 victory at San Clemente.

Blake Lipofsky, Jovanni Gomez and Nelson Tabarez lead San Clemente with six goals each this season. Micah Usui and Nolan Grush each have five goals.

Goalies Fann and Connor Stoll each have six shutouts this season.

San Clemente continues league at Mission Viejo on Friday, Jan. 10 and host San Juan Hills on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

Girls Soccer Opens League With Draw

The San Clemente girls soccer team has had a strong start to the season and opened league with a decent result on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

San Clemente (9-2-3, 0-0-1) hosted Aliso Niguel, ranked No. 4 in Division 1, and earned a 1-1 draw with the defending league champions at San Clemente High School. Alyce Raumin scored the lone tally for the Tritons off an assist from Piper Balos. Emily Schad made four saves.

San Clemente was shutout in both games against Aliso Niguel last season on their way to a second-place league finish. While not the win the Tritons sought, the draw is a strong result to open league play.

San Clemente continues league play at San Juan Hills on Thursday, Jan. 9 and hosts Tesoro on Saturday, Jan. 11.

Upcoming Schedule

San Clemente boys basketball (11-7) tipped off the South Coast League against Aliso Niguel on Wednesday, Jan. 8. San Clemente went ahead with 11 seconds remaining to take the win, 51-50. The Tritons play at Capistrano Valley on Friday, Jan. 10 and host Trabuco Hills on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

San Clemente girls water polo (3-6) is ranked No. 14 in the Division 1 and 2 poll. The Tritons hosted No. 22 Huntington Beach on Wednesday, Jan. 8, but results were not available at press time. San Clemente opens league at Aliso Niguel on Jan. 16 and hosts El Toro on Jan. 21.

San Clemente boys and girls wrestling takes on Mission Viejo on Thursday, Jan. 9. The Tritons host the Diablos in all levels.

