By Zach Cavanagh

Boys Lacrosse Wins Three Straight, Beats OC Power Foothill

The San Clemente boys lacrosse team has found its stride.

After dealing with early injuries and a four-game losing streak to open the season, the Tritons are playing some of their best lacrosse in some time.

On March 11, San Clemente put together a 9-2 win over Aliso Niguel to post its first win of the season.

San Clemente followed up on March 16 with a huge win. Foothill, routinely among the top three teams in the county and ranked No. 2 to open the 2019 season, hosted the Tritons and got all it could handle right out of the gate.

San Clemente led 4-1 after the first quarter, 6-3 at halftime and 10-5 after three quarters. Foothill made a push in the fourth quarter, but the Tritons held on for an 11-9 win and a huge confidence boost.

San Clemente carried that momentum into its league opener with an 18-2 crushing of El Toro on Tuesday, March 19.

The Tritons play at Tesoro on Friday, March 22 and take on a true league test at home against Trabuco Hills on Tuesday, March 26.

Softball Maintains Hot Streak with Power Bats

The San Clemente softball team is swinging its big sticks lately.

The Tritons opened league play on Tuesday, March 19 with three home runs in a 9-0 blowout of El Toro. It was the eighth win in the past nine games for San Clemente.

San Clemente also blasted three home runs in the third inning against Beckman on Friday, March 15 to earn the win, 6-3, and the Laguna Hills Tournament championship. San Clemente posted a shutout, 9-0, over host Laguna Hills on Thursday, March 14.

The Tritons continue in league play on Thursday, March 21 at Tesoro and play in the La Mirada Tournament on Saturday, March 23. San Clemente hosts Trabuco Hills on Tuesday, March 26.

Track Strong Hosting Triton Invitational

San Clemente hosted its annual track and field Triton Invitational on Saturday, March 16 and earned strong results.

The Tritons posted five wins overall, with two on the boys side and three on the girls side.

Sophomore James Bohls won the 100-meter race with an 11.12-second clocking that was just off his best mark. Bohls set a personal record of 11.11 earlier in the week in a dual meet win over San Juan Hills.

San Clemente also got a win in the boys distance medley relay (1,200-400-800-1,600) at 11:11.70.

Junior Hana Catsimanes again was a star for the girls with a personal record time of 10:46.90 in the 3,200-meter race to win the event. Catsimanes also took third in the 1,600 meters at 5:11.93.

The Tritons took the sprint relays with a win in the 4×100-meter at 49.49 seconds and in the sprint medley relay (200-200-400-800) at 4:13.66.

San Clemente also got a strong girls sprint result in its dual meet against San Juan Hills on Tuesday, March 14, as senior Emilie Bennett posted the state’s sixth-fastest 400-meter time this season at 56.65.

San Clemente now builds up for the Orange County Championships on April 13 at Mission Viejo High School.