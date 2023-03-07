For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Clemente High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports.

Boys Soccer Falls Just Short of CIF SoCal Regional Title

The San Clemente High boys soccer team’s year ended with a shutout in Escondido on Saturday, March 4, as San Pasqual captured the CIF Southern California Regional Division II Championship with a 1-0 victory.

The No. 2 seed Tritons (15-4-8) found themselves in a hole early on, as the Eagles’ Ian Exline capitalized on a one-on-one moment against goalkeeper Ryan Savoie in the 15th minute after receiving a well-executed entry pass down the home sideline.

San Clemente’s athletics Twitter account provided a summary of the match, calling San Pasqual (21-6-2) a “very good defensive team.”

“(The) Tritons dominated possession and had chances but could not break through,” the tweet read. “Our boys and coaching staff had an amazing season—thank you—we are proud of you!”

SC High boys soccer, the CIF-SS Division II champions, took down El Camino Real of Woodland Hills on March 2, to book their ticket to the regional final by a score of 2-1. Jake Poole scored both goals, with the game-winner coming with 11 minutes to play.

Baseball to Open Sea View League Play

The San Clemente baseball team earned its first winning record of the young season on Monday, March 6, by doubling up Capistrano Valley Christian, 8-4, to push its nonleague mark to 3-2.

Sophomore Mike Erspramer led the Tritons with two doubles and three RBI, and he also pitched five innings. San Clemente jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and secured the win with a four-run outburst in the fourth.

The Tritons headed to Aliso Viejo on Tuesday afternoon, March 7, for their first league game against the 1-5 Wolverines. Results were not available at press time.

Track & Field Sees 5 First-Place Medalists at Earl Engman Relays

San Clemente track and field opened its 2023 campaign with positive results at the Earl Engman Relays on Saturday, March 4, at Portola High School in Irvine.

The Tritons’ boys team finished first in the Invitational/Division I 4×800 relay with a time of 07:58.63, comprising A-team members Taj Clark, Pierce Clark, Brett Ephraim, and Jackson Brownell.

Boys A-team Brett Ephraim, Rory Catsimanes, Pierce Clark, and Jackson Brownell earned first in the Invitational/Division I distance medley relay, running 1,200-, 400-, 800- and 1,600-meter legs in a time of 10:27.39. The B-team of Grant Sestak, Kai Olsen, Taj Clark, and Edgar Olmos came in third at 10:46.44.

The girls A-team placed first in the Division I 4×120 shuttle relay, with Danielle Becker, Liliana Norgren, Chloe Waters and Stella Snyder combining for a time of 01:07.48. The boys also won their same event, as the A-team of Griffin Schwab, Charlie Williamson, Trevor Ponsen, and Jeffrey Bull ran the race in 57.64 seconds.

Schwab, Dexter Brice, and Bull swept the podium in the Division I high jump relay split, with Schwab jumping a personal-best 6 feet, 2 inches and Brice and Bull both hitting the 6-foot mark, also personal-bests.

All results are listed in order, as can be found via athletic.net.

The Tritons will next head to Irvine High School on Saturday, March 11, for the Irvine ASICS Track and Field Invitational.