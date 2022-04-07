Triton Report: Boys Tennis Takes League Lead, Girls Lacrosse Continues League Dominance

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Zach Cavanagh

Boys Tennis Grabs League Lead in Hunt for 11th Straight Title

Almost no San Clemente team has been as consistent over the past decade as the Tritons boys tennis team, which is seeking to take its South Coast League dominance into a second decade.

San Clemente has won 10 South Coast League championships in a row, and the Tritons have taken over the driver’s seat for an 11th consecutive league title.

The Tritons upset then league-leading Aliso Niguel, 12-6, on the road on March 29 to grab the league lead and did not slip at home against El Toro in a win, 13-7, on March 31.

San Clemente has been led by its No. 1 singles player senior Michael Milner. Milner, who was the league singles runner-up last season, is the No. 1 rated player in the league and swept all six matches against Aliso Niguel and El Toro.

The Tritons’ No. 1 doubles team of Gavin Stray and Max Banks also swept all of its matches against Aliso Niguel and Tesoro, with No. 2 doubles team of Braydn Fox and Harrison York sweeping against Aliso Niguel.

San Clemente gets a well-deserved spring break this week before hosting Tesoro on Thursday, April 14. The Tritons play at Dana Hills on April 19 and close out the regular season at home against Aliso Niguel on April 21.

The South Coast League Finals will be April 26 and 27.

Girls Lacrosse Continues League Dominance

After proving its mettle but losing a tight match to CIF-SS top-ranked Foothill, the San Clemente girls lacrosse team returned to its palate cleanser of the South Coast League.

San Clemente, ranked No. 7 in Division 1, posted a strong second half against Foothill, ranked No. 1 in Division 1, but the Knights prevailed in an 8-6 win on March 24. It was the first match all season the Tritons had scored fewer than 10 goals, but San Clemente did maintain its mark of not allowing double-digit goals.

San Clemente’s offense then returned to its early season highs in league play with a 17-2 win over Aliso Niguel on March 29 and a 15-3 win over Trabuco Hills on Thursday, March 31. Both were the highest goal totals for the Tritons since Feb. 24, the second game of the season.

San Clemente is averaging 13 goals per game and just over five allowed per game.

The Tritons close out the first round of league play on Tuesday, April 12, at Tesoro, and then host their biggest league challenge so far in San Juan Hills on Thursday, April 14. San Clemente beat the Stallions, 10-3, on March 22.

Roundup

San Clemente boys lacrosse bounced back from a pair of big losses to beat Mission Viejo in a league shootout, 19-14, on Friday, April 1. The Tritons (6-6, 2-1) continue league at Tesoro on Monday, April 18.

San Clemente boys volleyball beat Aliso Niguel in four sets on Thursday, March 31 to open the second round of league play. The Tritons (14-10, 4-1) next host Dana Hills on Thursday, April 14.

Zach Cavanagh Zach Cavanagh is the sports editor for Picket Fence Media. Zach is multiple California Journalism Award winner and has covered sports in Orange County since 2013. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @ZachCav and follow our sports coverage on Twitter @SouthOCSports. Email at zcavanagh@picketfencemedia.com.

