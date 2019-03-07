By Zach Cavanagh

Boys Volleyball Opens Season in Strong Form

The San Clemente boys volleyball team is firing on all cylinders to open the 2019 season.

The Tritons are 9-1 and opened the season on a six-match winning streak that included a championship run at the Foothill Tournament.

San Clemente did not drop a set in any of matches at the Foothill Tournament with sweeps over Lancaster, St. John Bosco, Damien of La Verne, Temecula Valley, Beckman and in the final over local rival Dana Hills on Feb. 23.

The Tritons hit a slight bump against one of Orange County’s best in Newport Harbor on Feb. 26, but San Clemente got right back on the horse with a sweep at San Juan Hills on Feb. 28.

San Clemente opened the week with a four-set win over Laguna Hills at home on Tuesday, March 5. The Tritons host Laguna Beach on Thursday, March 7 before launching into the Best of the West Tournament at Poway High School beginning Friday, March 8 against Valencia, Thousand Oaks and Westview.

San Clemente opens South Coast League play at Dana Hills on Tuesday, March 12.

Baseball Wins Sea View League Opener

The San Clemente baseball team edged out Trabuco Hills, 2-1, with a walk-off sacrifice fly by J.P. Hefft to start league play on the right foot on Friday, March 1.

The Tritons (4-5, 1-0) had a rough go in the South Coast League last season, but things are already looking up in the Sea View League.

Trenton Brail and Clayton Gott scored the runs for San Clemente with Logan Phillip picking up the first RBI. Brail hit two for four in the game.

Connor Wilford earned the complete-game win and allowed only one run on four hits over seven innings with eight strikeouts and three walks.

San Clemente continues in league on Friday, March 8 at San Juan Hills and hosts Aliso Niguel on Saturday, March 9. The Tritons play at Mission Viejo in the El Dorado Steakhouse Tournament on Monday, March 11 and at Laguna Hills in league on Tuesday, March 12.