Triton Report: Boys Water Polo Opens Playoffs Thursday After Bye; Boys Cross Country Takes League Title

By Zach Cavanagh

Boys Water Polo Opens Playoffs Thursday After Bye

The San Clemente boys water polo team reclaimed the South Coast League title last week, earning the No. 1 seed in the CIF-SS Division 2 playoffs and a first-round bye.

San Clemente (16-10) will open the playoffs in the second round against University (13-16) on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 6:30 p.m. at Capistrano Valley High School. University defeated Murrieta Valley, 10-7, on the road in the first round on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Dana Hills opened up the playoffs with a win on Tuesday. San Juan Hills is on the road Wednesday, and Open Division No. 1 JSerra is at home on Thursday.



Dolphins continue in the second round on Thursday, when San Clemente will begin its playoffs following a bye. pic.twitter.com/1DKdehKcI8 — South OC Sports (@SouthOCsports) November 2, 2022

The winner of San Clemente-University will take on the Newbury Park-Palm Desert winner on Saturday, Nov. 5. San Clemente would host either team in that quarterfinal matchup.

The Tritons are looking for their first CIF-SS championship since winning the Division 4A title in 1991. San Clemente last advanced to the CIF-SS title game in 2019 for the Division 2 final.

Roundup

San Clemente girls volleyball couldn’t extend its thrilling streak in the CIF-SS Division 2 quarterfinals. The South Coast League co-champion Tritons lost at home to Vista Murrieta in four sets on Oct. 26. Vista Murrieta advanced to the Division 2 title game, where it will face another South Coast League co-champion in reigning Division 2 champion Aliso Niguel on Saturday, Nov. 5.

San Clemente boys cross country, ranked No. 1 in CIF-SS Division 1, dominated the South Coast League field to win the league championship with ease at the South Coast League Finals on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Irvine Regional Park. All five scoring runners finished in the top seven, with Juan Chantaca taking second place at 14:30.

Triton Boys’ Cross Country are the 2022 South Coast League Champions – their 2nd consecutive league championship!! All 7 runners finished in the top 13 places. The competitive season has started now!! 👍💪🏃‍♂️⁦@ocvarsity⁩ ⁦@latsondheimer⁩ ⁦@SouthOCsports⁩ pic.twitter.com/9qNbcGF1Ux — Triton Athletics (@SCHSTritons) November 2, 2022

Junior Lyza Yetter finished fourth (17:40) at the South Coast League Finals for the San Clemente girls cross country team. The Tritons, ranked No. 13 in CIF-SS Division 1, finished fifth as a team.

