Triton Report: Boys Wrestling Wins Second Straight League Title

By Zach Cavanagh

For in-game updates, news and more for all of the San Clemente High School sports programs, follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SouthOCSports.

Boys Wrestling Wins Second Straight League Title

The San Clemente boys wrestling team captured its second straight Sea View League championship with a dual meet win at Tesoro, 56-24, on Thursday, Jan. 16.

The Tritons also claimed Sea View League championships on the freshman and junior varsity levels for the second straight season.

San Clemente swept through the Sea View League duals with wins over Capistrano Valley on Dec. 5 and Mission Viejo on Jan. 9.

Fernando Llanos (11) wrestled up a weightclass at heavyweight and picked up a pin in the Tritons 56-24 victory over Tesoro to claim their 2nd straight league championship!! This was their 2nd straight triple crown too sweeping all levels!! Watch Fernando’s pin here!! 👍💪🤼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/lBXcJeSsRR — Triton Athletics (@SCHSTritons) January 17, 2020

The Tritons followed up their league title with a fourth-place finish at their annual San Clemente Rotary Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 18. San Clemente hosted 36 teams in the one-day event.

The Tritons’ league title sends them into the championship tournament season on a high.

San Clemente competes next in the Coast View Conference Championships on Saturday, Jan. 25 at Aliso Niguel High School.

Coach Mark Calentino is looking forward to strong performances from his young team. Some of the promising Tritons are freshman Benjamin Hernandez at 115 pounds, junior Danny Garcia at 126 pounds, sophomore Garrett Boyd at 140 pounds and sophomore Vance Frabasilio at 154 pounds.

San Clemente will wrestle as a team in the CIF-SS dual meet championships on Feb. 1, and individuals who qualify from the conference tournament will wrestle at the CIF-SS championships on Feb. 14.

Defense Continues to Shine for Boys Soccer

The San Clemente boys soccer team has established a force field in front of its net this season, and that has shown no signs of changing in league play.

The Tritons (17-1-2, 3-0-1) did not allow a goal in the first round of league play and have racked up 16 shutouts in 20 games. San Clemente has allowed only four goals this season and no more than one in any single game. The Tritons’ one loss was a 1-0 defeat by Palos Verdes on Jan. 3.

San Clemente has split the time between the pipes with its two senior goalkeepers. According to MaxPreps, Carter Fann is credited with eight shutouts and Connor Stoll with seven.

The Tritons, ranked No. 1 in CIF-SS Division 1, are the reigning South Coast League, CIF-SS and SoCal Regional champions.

After a week off, San Clemente continues league play against Capistrano Valley on Friday, Jan. 24. The Tritons also host Mission Viejo on Jan. 31 before finishing on the road at San Juan Hills on Feb. 4 and at El Toro on Feb. 6.

Basketball Roundup

San Clemente girls basketball (21-2, 4-0) opens the second round of South Coast League play at Dana Hills on Thursday, Jan. 23. The Tritons, ranked No. 1 in Division 2A, host Tesoro on Jan. 28, play at Trabuco Hills on Jan. 30 and at Aliso Niguel on Feb. 3.

San Clemente boys basketball (14-8, 3-1) scored a league upset over Mission Viejo, 68-64, and took over second place in the South Coast League on Friday, Jan. 17. Matthew Herrod led the Tritons with 17 points. Jack Carroll added 16 points, and Max Rumph scored 11. San Clemente continues in league at Aliso Niguel on Friday, Jan. 24.

Zach Cavanagh Zach Cavanagh is the sports editor for Picket Fence Media. Zach is a California Journalism Award winner and has covered sports in Orange County since 2013. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram ZachCav and follow our sports coverage on Twitter @SouthOCSports.