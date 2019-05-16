By Zach Cavanagh

For in-game updates, news and more for all of the San Clemente High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports.

Catsimanes Captures CIF-SS Division 1 Title in 3,200-Meter Race

San Clemente junior Hana Catsimanes stamped her name into Triton history on Saturday, May 11.

Catsimanes ran a time of 10:35.01 to outpace the field in the girls 3,200 meters and win the CIF-SS Division 1 title at El Camino College in Torrance.

Catsimanes is the first CIF-SS track and field champion for San Clemente since Rocky Fenton won the boys discus Division 1 title in 2014. It’s also the first girls title for San Clemente since Alex Dunne won her second of back-to-back 3,200-meter titles in 2009.

Catsimanes now moves on to the CIF-SS Masters Meet on Saturday, May 18 back at El Camino College. The top six finishers in each event advance to the State Meet at Buchanan High School in Clovis on Friday, May 24.

It would be Catsimanes’ second trip to state level competition this school year after qualifying for the cross country state meet in November.

Senior teammate Emilie Bennett finished her career at the CIF-SS Division 1 Finals with a sixth-place finish in the 400 meters and a ninth-place finish in the 200 meters.

Boys Golf Takes Sixth At CIF-SS Division Championships

The season ended for the San Clemente boys golf team in its own backyard on Tuesday, May 14 at Talega Golf Club.

The Tritons finished in sixth place with a team score of 391 from its five scorers. University won the event at 374, and Foothill also advanced to the CIF-SS Championships in second with a score of 375.

San Clemente was led by the trio of Alex Pak, James Bell and Ethan Greathouse, each of whom shot 75.

Drayton Joseph was the only Triton to compete at the CIF-SS Southern Individual Regional on May 6 at Skylinks Golf Course in Long Beach. Joseph finished tied for 32nd with a 76, two strokes from the cut line and eight strokes behind the leader.