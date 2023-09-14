For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Clemente High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports, and sign up for weekly South OC Sports updates straight to your inbox.

Cross Country Collects Handful of Wins at Laguna Hills Invitational

In the first major competition against Orange County opponents this season, the San Clemente cross country program earned promising victories up and down the grade-level spectrum at the Laguna Hills Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Unlike other major meets, the Laguna Hills Invitational is contested strictly among grade levels, with no sweepstakes or invitational race. Seniors race seniors, juniors race juniors, and on down the line.

San Clemente’s boys won two team grade-level titles with two individual victories, and the Triton girls won one grade-level title with an individual victory.

The headliner was San Clemente’s senior boys, who backed up the Tritons’ No. 1 ranking in CIF-SS Division 1. Brett Ephraim, Pierce Clark, Taj Clark and Kai Olsen placed second through fifth for San Clemente to walk away with the senior-level win. Ephraim (15:39), Pierce Clark (15:44) and Taj Clark (15:54) were the three fastest times on the day for the Tritons. Olsen (16:08) was fifth-fastest.

Dallin Harrington posted San Clemente’s fourth-fastest time by winning the sophomore-level race at 15:55.

The Triton boys’ other individual win highlighted its other team win in the freshman race, as Yohan Anderson clocked a time of 17:13.

On the girls side, San Clemente’s three fastest times came from the freshman ranks, where Taylor Ball led the Tritons’ team win with her own individual victory. Ball won at 19:36, with teammates Sedona Sweginnis (19:40) and Addison Carey (19:44) finishing second and third, respectively.

San Clemente finished second in the sophomore race with a second-place run by Caiya McAlister, who ran the Tritons’ fourth-fastest time at 20:24. The Tritons also finished second in the junior race with Ashlyn Caldwell leading the effort in seventh. Caldwell clocked San Clemente’s fifth-fastest time at 21:05.

Next up for San Clemente is the Woodbridge Invitational at the Great Park in Irvine this weekend, where the Triton boys will show if they truly stack up against the best of the CIF-SS.

Girls Volleyball Opens League Play Thursday

After an up-and-down battle of an early tournament season, the San Clemente girls volleyball team opens the South Coast League with a big test on Thursday, Sept. 14.

San Clemente, San Juan Hills and Aliso Niguel split the South Coast League title last season, and the Tritons (11-7) kick off league play at San Juan Hills (8-7) on Thursday. San Clemente is ranked No. 14 in the combined CIF-SS Division 1/2 poll, and San Juan Hills is No. 11.

San Clemente had won six matches in a row going into the Dave Mohs Tournament over the weekend, where the Tritons lost their first three matches to Chaparral, No. 9 Edison and No. 2 Mater Dei.

San Clemente is at home on Tuesday, Sept. 19, against Dana Hills (11-3). The Dolphins are No. 4 in CIF-SS Division 3.

The Tritons then play at Aliso Niguel (5-6) next Thursday, Sept. 21.