Triton Report: Darnold Hosts Jets Teammates at SCHS, Football and Wrestling Close Summer Sessions

By Zach Cavanagh

Sam Darnold Hosts Workout with Jets Teammates at SCHS

San Clemente alum and New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold hosted several of his Jets teammates for offseason workouts last week at San Clemente High School.

Darnold, who will be entering his second season with the Jets when training camp opens on July 24 in New Jersey, practiced with wide receivers Robby Anderson, Deontay Burnett, Jamison Crowder, Greg Dortch and Quincy Enunwa, tight end Chris Herndon and quarterback Davis Webb.

Darnold graduated from SCHS in 2015 and played two seasons at USC after a redshirt season. Darnold was selected No. 3 overall by the Jets in the 2018 NFL Draft.

After being named the youngest Week 1 starter in NFL history, Darnold completed 58% of his passes for 2,865 yards and 17 touchdowns with 15 interceptions in 13 games. The Jets posted a 4-9 record with Darnold under center and a 4-12 record overall.

Darnold’s best game came late in the season, when he completed 24 of 35 passes for 341 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in a 44-38 shootout loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 16.

Football Closes Summer Session at Huntington Beach

The San Clemente football team’s summer camp will come to a close on Saturday, July 20 at the Huntington Beach passing and lineman competition at Huntington Beach High School.

In the 12-team passing tournament, San Clemente draws into Pool C with West Ranch and Buena Park. After pool play, teams will play two more games to determine first through 12th place. Local teams San Juan Hills and Tesoro will also take part.

The lineman competition is comprised of six events of strength and fortitude. The events are the bench press max, power clean max, plate push relay, tire flip relay, tug-of-war and five-minute, hot-dog eating contest.

The Tritons open fall camp on July 31, and the season starts Aug. 23 at Oceanside.

Wrestlers Earn Podium Spots at Summer Championships

The San Clemente wrestling team completed its summer session with a trip to the Southern California Summer Wrestling Championships. The Tritons had one champion and nine wrestlers reach a podium position.

San Clemente’s champion came at the intermediate level, where sophomore Grant MacKinnon took the 113-pound title. MacKinnon had two byes and won two matches by fall to earn the gold.

Two other intermediate Tritons medaled as sophomore Tyler Jones (120 pounds) and junior Joseph Marquez (132 pounds) each earned silver. Jones went 1-1 with a win by forfeit and loss by decision. Marquez won his first match by decision and second match by fall, but lost by fall in the title match.

At the varsity level, San Clemente had five wrestlers earn podiums. Juniors Vincent Morales (170 pounds) and Hunter Nielsen (182 pounds) both took silver medals, and Marquez took third. Junior Jack Garcia (132 pounds) and sophomore Vance Grabasilio (138) each took fifth.

At 170 pounds, Morales had two byes and a win by fall to reach the final. Morales lost by fall in the final, settling for the silver. At 182 pounds, Nielsen had two wins by decision and one by fall, with one loss by decision, to take the silver.

Zach Cavanagh

Zach Cavanagh is the sports editor for Picket Fence Media. Zach is a California Journalism Award winner and has covered sports in Orange County since 2013. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @ZachCav and follow our sports coverage on Twitter @SouthOCSports.