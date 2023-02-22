For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Clemente High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports.

Berlyn Davis Wins SCHS Girls Wrestling’s First CIF-SS Masters Title; 4 Wrestlers Qualify for State

San Clemente junior Berlyn Davis made history on a banner day for the Triton Wrestling program last Saturday, Feb. 18, at Palm Springs High School

Davis ripped through her Gold Division competition at 143 pounds to claim the CIF-SS Masters championship, the first for the San Clemente girls program.

Davis and Eden Hernandez, who took third place at 111 pounds in the Gold Division, both qualified for the CIF State Wrestling Championships this weekend at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield. Benjamin Hernandez (second place at 132 pounds in the Blue Division) and Dominic Morales (fourth place at 152 pounds in the Gold Division) qualified for the boys CIF State Wrestling Championships.

Congrats to Triton Girls’ Wrestlers Berlyn Davis & Eden Hernandez on qualifying for the State Wrestling Championships after finishing 1st & 3rd respectively at CIF Masters!! Berlyn is a CIF Masters Champion!! 👍💪🤼 @ocvarsity @latsondheimer ⁦@SouthOCsports⁩ pic.twitter.com/ssiNngvGsP — Triton Athletics (@SCHSTritons) February 19, 2023

Davis won by fall in 65 seconds and in 70 seconds to reach the semifinals, where she posted a 9-0 major decision to reach the title match. Davis again made quick work for the title with a fall victory in 75 seconds. Davis qualified for the CIF-Masters with a second-place finish at the CIF-SS Southern Division tournament.

Eden Hernandez battled through lengthy matches and the consolation bracket after a semifinal decision loss. Hernandez won four matches by fall.

Benjamin Hernandez won his first two matches in nearly six minutes each on falls. He took a tight 3-1 decision in the semifinals before losing in the final, 5-1.

Morales won a tight opening match, 12-10, but lost in the quarterfinals, 11-2. In the consolation bracket, the senior won twice by fall and once by decision before falling on an injury in the third-place match.

Boys Soccer Advances to CIF-SS Championship Game

In alternating spurts of dominance and nail-biters, the San Clemente boys soccer team has pushed itself to the CIF-SS Division 2 championship game.

The No. 4 seed Tritons (12-3-8) will take on Long Beach Poly (10-4-8) for the Division 2 title on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 1:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Long Beach. Look for live coverage on the South OC Sports social channels and at sanclementetimes.com.

Tickets for the match can only be purchased online at gofan.co. General admission is $12 dollars, students with school ID are $5, and children 5-13 years old are also $5.

Triton Boys’ Soccer goes on the road and defeats Agoura 4-1 in the CIF-SS D2 Semifinals! Next stop, the CIF Championship!!Goal scorers below (L-R) Jake Poole & Max Gonzales 1 goal & Kai Trager 2 goals as Tritons leave no doubt today!👍💪⚽️⁦@ocvarsity⁩ ⁦@latsondheimer⁩ pic.twitter.com/32K0SPiPj4 — Triton Athletics (@SCHSTritons) February 19, 2023

San Clemente will look to capture its fourth CIF-SS championship in its fifth title-game appearance. The Tritons won all three previous sectional titles in Division 1 under coach Mike Pronier in 2011, 2013 and 2019.

To reach the title game, the Tritons held off Norte Vista in the first round, 2-1, and dominated Artesia, 4-0, in the second round, with both games at home. San Clemente hit the road for the quarterfinals and prevailed in penalty kicks, 6-5, after a scoreless draw at Santiago of Corona. Max Peloso put home the winning penalty kick.

In the semifinals last Saturday, Feb. 18, San Clemente again went on the road, but the Tritons won in a breeze at Agoura, 4-1. San Clemente scored all four goals in the first 30 minutes of play, with two strikes from Kai Trager and a goal each from Jake Poole and Max Gonzales.