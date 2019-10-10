Triton Report: Football Enters CIF-SS Rankings, Water Polo Upsets Laguna Beach

By Zach Cavanagh

Football Flattens Tesoro in League Opener

San Clemente football had its stage to make a statement and made the most of it on Friday, Oct. 4.

With all eyes of the town on them for homecoming and all eyes of the Southern California football community on them for Fox Sports West’s Game of the Week, the Tritons had another spectacular defensive effort and an incredible performance by quarterback and cornerback Nick Billoups to defeat Tesoro, 44-28, in both teams’ South Coast League opener.

San Clemente (6-1, 1-0) forced six turnovers, including two interceptions by Billoups, and scored 31 points off those turnovers. Billoups returned an interception for one of his five touchdowns on the night, with two rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns.

The Tritons have collected an astonishing 25 turnovers in seven games this season.

Trenton Brail forced two fumbles, and Cian Smith and Charles Clifford each grabbed interceptions.

Cole Batson caught two touchdowns, and James Bohls ran for one touchdown.

Tesoro (6-1, 0-1) had been marked as a contender for second place in the South Coast League, but the Titans, ranked No. 6 in Division 3, now sit behind San Clemente and still have league favorite Mission Viejo, ranked No. 4 in Division 1 & 2, to contend with in their season finale on Nov. 1.

San Clemente entered the combined CIF-SS Division 1 & 2 rankings at No. 10 this week. The top eight teams in the final poll will make up the Division 1 playoff bracket, with the remaining 16 teams in the combined Division 1 & 2 group making up the Division 2 playoff bracket.

San Clemente plays at El Toro on Friday, Oct. 11. The Tritons beat El Toro on homecoming last season, 63-13. San Clemente hosts Capistrano Valley on Oct. 18 and plays at Mission Viejo on Oct. 25 before a season-ending bye week.

Water Polo Upsets Laguna Beach

San Clemente scored a big win over a fellow Division 1 & 2 foe on Saturday, Oct. 5, to move up in the CIF-SS rankings.

The Tritons, then No. 13, upended Laguna Beach, then No. 10, by three goals in an 11-8 win at Vista Hermosa Sports Park.

The win pushed the Tritons (10-2, 3-0) up to No. 11 in the latest rankings. The top eight teams will make up the Division 1 playoff bracket. As of now, San Clemente figures to be a top seed in Division 2 come playoff time.

The Tritons return to South Coast League play against Tesoro on Oct. 15 and host rival Dana Hills on Oct. 17.

