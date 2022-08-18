Triton Report: Football Opens Season at Oceanside on Friday

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Clemente High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports.

By Zach Cavanagh

Football Opens Season at Oceanside on Friday

The Battle for the Base kicks off another high school football season on Friday, Aug. 19, as San Clemente travels south across Camp Pendleton to Oceanside High School.

This will be the sixth installment of the series, with the Tritons winning the four previous editions over the Pirates.

Friday will be a good opening test of San Clemente’s physicality. Oceanside is never short on size, and that continues with Roberto Garcia and Daniel Herrera on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Garcia is listed at 6-foot-4, 315 pounds, and Herrera is listed at 6-foot-2, 315 pounds. They’ll open lanes for returning running back Georgie Nau, and they’ll try to disrupt a San Clemente offense looking to reestablish itself after an up-and-down 2021.

Junior Broderick Redden will likely be leading that Tritons offense as the starting quarterback. Redden and junior Dylan Mills, a JSerra transfer, had battled it out for the top spot throughout the offseason, but Mills’ eligibility was still pending a CIF-SS decision as of press time on Wednesday. Redden will get the early opportunity to put his stamp on the position, especially if Mills is subject to a transfer sit-out period, which would last until late September.

For coverage of Friday’s season opener, go to sanclementetimes.com or follow along on Twitter @SouthOCSports and Instagram @South_SC_Sports.

Fall Sports Getting Started

While some fall sports get into action right away, including football and girls volleyball, a few more are still down the road.

Boys water polo kicks off on Aug. 31 at Beckman, but the Tritons don’t play their first home match until league play against Tesoro on Oct. 5.

Boys and girls cross country gets going in earnest on Sept. 10, as the girls race at the Laguna Hills Invitational and the boys travel to Hawaii for the Iolani Invitational.

Girls golf and girls tennis also get started next month.

Look for the San Clemente fall sports preview in early September.

Zach Cavanagh Zach Cavanagh is the sports editor for Picket Fence Media. Zach is multiple California Journalism Award winner and has covered sports in Orange County since 2013. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @ZachCav and follow our sports coverage on Twitter @SouthOCSports. Email at zcavanagh@picketfencemedia.com.

Related