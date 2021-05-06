Triton Report: Girls Lacrosse, Boys Basketball, Boys Volleyball Open League Strong

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Zach Cavanagh

Boys Volleyball Opens League Untouched

The San Clemente boys volleyball team started white-hot in South Coast League play.

Through the first half of their South Coast League schedule, the Tritons have dropped only one set. San Clemente posted sweep victories over rival Dana Hills on April 17, Tesoro on April 20 and Trabuco Hills on April 22. Aliso Niguel stole one set over the Tritons on April 27, but San Clemente still earned the victory, 3-1.

Triton Boys’ Volleyball stays unbeaten in South Cosst League play after defeating Aliso Niguel 3-1 this evening. Watch Senior & Long Beach State commit Dane Hillis terminate the match here! 👍💪🏐⁦@SouthOCsports⁩ ⁦@ocvarsity⁩ pic.twitter.com/XYQDXSoTaC — Triton Athletics (@SCHSTritons) April 28, 2021

San Clemente is 8-1 on the season and 5-0 in league play. The Tritons continued league play against Dana Hills on Tuesday, May 4, and earned another 3-0 sweep. San Clemente plays at Tesoro on Thursday, May 6, and hosts Trabuco Hills on May 11. San Clemente closes out the regular season at Aliso Niguel on May 13.

San Clemente is currently in line to make the Division 1 playoffs based on the latest CIF-SS rankings. The Tritons are No. 5 in the combined Division 1 and 2 poll.

Boys Basketball Hot in League Play

For the second time this season, the San Clemente boys basketball team has responded to a loss with a string of solid victories.

After dropping their South Coast League opener to Capistrano Valley on April 21, San Clemente has won its past three league games. The Tritons pulled out tight victories over Trabuco Hills, 69-66, and Mission Viejo, 56-53. San Clemente followed up with a 51-42 win over Tesoro to close the first half of its league schedule in second place.

Triton Boys’ Basketball gets important South Coast League win over Mission Viejo 56-53 tonight! Tritons move to 2-1 & 6-2 overall. Watch Senior Ryan Goddard, just out from football, doing the physical work down low for two here! 👍💪🏀⁦@SouthOCsports⁩ ⁦@ocvarsity⁩ pic.twitter.com/h6P0LvO0D8 — Triton Athletics (@SCHSTritons) April 29, 2021

Asher Gardiner has been a consistent contributor for the Tritons with 14 points against Trabuco Hills, 16 points against Mission Viejo and nine points against Tesoro. Tyler Nemeth led San Clemente against Trabuco Hills and Tesoro with 18 points and 16 points, respectively. Ryan Goddard tied Gardiner for the team lead against Mission Viejo with 16 points. Jack Carroll has also had a strong season and most recently put up 11 points against Tesoro.

San Clemente, currently ranked No. 9 in CIF-SS Division 2A, played local rival San Juan Hills in a Coast View Conference crossover game on Wednesday, May 5, but results were not available at press time.

The Tritons return to league play against Capistrano Valley on Friday, May 7, and host Trabuco Hills on Wednesday, May 12.

Girls Lacrosse Opens League in Dominant Fashion

The San Clemente girls lacrosse team has made quick work of its South Coast League competition.

The Tritons (8-1, 4-0) have posted wins over San Juan Hills, 15-6, on April 15; Aliso Niguel, 17-2, on April 22; and Tesoro, 20-1, on April 27. San Clemente has showcased a prolific offense this season, outscoring its opponents by a combined total of 111-58.

San Clemente girls lacrosse continued its dominant start in the South Coast League with a 18-2 win over Trabuco Hills on Tuesday, May 4. The Tritons are unbeaten in league play. Photo: San Clemente High School Athletics

San Clemente closed out the first half of its league schedule at home against Trabuco Hills on Tuesday, May 4, and earned another dominant win, 18-2.

The Tritons have earned some recognition for their strong start with the No. 9 spot in the latest CIF-SS Division 1 rankings.

San Clemente next plays at Aliso Niguel on Tuesday, May 11, and at Trabuco Hills on Thursday, May 13.

