Triton Report: Girls Lacrosse Continues Hot Start; Softball, Boys Volleyball Work on Finding Footing Under New Coaches

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

For in-game updates, news and more for all of the San Clemente High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports.

By C. Jayden Smith

Softball

San Clemente softball continued its effort to find its footing under new coach Jasmine Watson, going 2-2 in the past week.

During tournament play at Laguna Hills on March 2, senior Samantha Kowalski struck again with her second walk-off hit of the season, this one a grand slam that broke a scoreless tie and lifted the Tritons to a 4-0 victory against the Hawks.

From there, the Tritons fell, 5-1, against Aliso Niguel on Friday, March 4, to finish that tournament and move on to the next.

On Saturday, March 5, San Clemente lost, 2-0, to El Dorado (Placentia) before beating Santa Margarita, 5-2, according to MaxPreps.

The Tritons sit at 4-5 heading into a battle at San Juan Hills on March 10.

Boys Lacrosse

With a .500 record heading into the previous seven days of play, San Clemente matched its success through two reported games.

The Tritons first defeated San Juan Hills, 12-8, on March 2 behind an offensive outburst from Aidan Kaffi and Nick Favero, who scored four goals each, and returning all-league senior Dane DeCollibus, who had a hat trick of his own.

San Clemente lost, 16-9, at Los Alamitos on Saturday, March 5, to fall back to 2-2.

The Tritons traveled to Huntington Beach on Wednesday, March 9, but results were not available at press time.

San Clemente will next host Newport Harbor on Friday, March 11.

Girls Lacrosse

San Clemente girls lacrosse continued its hot start with an 11-6 win at Corona del Mar on Tuesday, March 8.

The Tritons head to San Marcos on Friday, March 11.

Boys Volleyball

Another team working through its first season under a new coach in Jo Bisch, San Clemente fell at Huntington Beach, 3-0, on Thursday, March 3, to drop to 1-3 on the year.

During the Best of the West Tournament hosted by Poway, the Tritons shared Pool 2 with Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach), Del Norte (San Diego), and Campolindo.

On Friday, March 4, San Clemente beat Del Norte, 2-1, and lost to Mira Costa in two sets.

The Tritons also lost, 2-1, to Thousand Oaks on Saturday, March 5, the final day of the tournament, according to MaxPreps.

San Clemente defeated Laguna Beach, 3-2, at home on Tuesday, March 8.

The Tritons play at Corona del Mar on Thursday, March 10.

Girls Beach Volleyball

San Clemente’s group of trailblazers continued their success by winning their second consecutive South Coast League beach volleyball match against Aliso Niguel, 5-0, on Wednesday, March 2.

The pairs of Abigail Brown-Sofia Williams, Riley Brown-Kelsey Ostrander, Quinn Loper-Haley Brown, Gisele Galbasini-Pyper Nelson, and Sarah Ahmadi-Chloe Ashe all posted wins in the Tritons’ victory.

C. Jayden Smith graduated from Dana Hills High in 2018 before pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in digital and broadcast journalism from the University of North Texas. After graduating in December 2020, he reported for the Salina Journal in Salina, Kansas. Jayden loves college football and bothering his black lab named Shadow.

Related